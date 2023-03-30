Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Belief Jets, Packers Have Handled QB's $58.3M Contract

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers and New York Jets are still negotiating over full terms of a potential Aaron Rodgers trade, but one of the biggest obstacles standing in the way of a deal appears to be mostly settled.

Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, most of the trade details "remains done" and the "belief is that both sides have worked on" the $58.3 million option bonus in Rodgers' contract to make his salary fit into New York's cap for the 2023 season.

The three-year, $150.8 million contract extension Rodgers signed with the Packers in March 2022 did build in a protection for both parties if either side wanted to move on. The option bonus must be picked up any time between now and the start of the 2023 regular season.

A lot of NFL contracts will include language that guarantees a player money by a certain date if they are still on the roster. This is why the Las Vegas Raiders had to release Derek Carr before Feb. 15, when the remaining $40.4 million in guarantees on his deal kicked in.

By extending the deadline on Rodgers' option bonus to Week 1, the Packers gave themselves an extended window to negotiate a potential trade. It also gave Rodgers the assurance he would be paid that money as long as he was still playing in the NFL.

As things stand, the Jets only have $9.9 million in available cap space.

Per Paul Bretl of PackersWire.com, New York will only have to absorb $15.79 million against the cap if it acquires Rodgers. But the option bonus means the team would be paying him close to $60 million in cash just for the 2023 season.

Talks between the Jets and Packers over trade compensation seem to be moving along amicably. Graziano noted the feeling around the league is "multiple high picks, but not necessarily a first-rounder, might just be able to get it done."

Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported earlier this week the trade being discussed involves the Jets sending second-rounders in 2023 and 2024 to the Packers, with the 2024 pick potentially graduating to a first-rounder with achievable team escalators.

Robinson did note one sticking point is the Jets want some protections if Rodgers decides to retire after the 2023 season with some form of 2025 draft compensation coming back from Green Bay in that scenario.

Jets owner Woody Johnson told reporters at the NFL league meetings this week he's "anxious" the Rodgers trade isn't done yet, but they're "optimistic" and "have a plan" they are willing to stick to.

Rodgers has already said publicly he intends to play for the Jets. It's assumed a deal will get done at some point, but the process of ironing out all the details is taking longer than Jets fans would probably like.