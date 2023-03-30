Building the Best Team Canada Roster for a World Cup of Hockey in 2023

0 of 3

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Connor McDavid knows hockey. Breaking news there, we know, but last week McDavid said hockey needs to have a best-on-best international competition again.

We last saw the NHL's best face off against each other in 2016, which included not just the best players from Canada, the United States and elsewhere but also McDavid's Team North America of the best NHL players 23-and-under. Everyone loved it.

We should get a World Cup of Hockey reconvened as soon as possible so we can see McDavid team up with Sidney Crosby and everyone else Canada can bring to the table for such a tournament.

But what, exactly, should a Team Canada roster look like, apart from one of the greatest collections of talent on ice the world has ever seen? We've got some ideas, and in our fantasy land, we're the Team Canada general manager for a World Cup of Hockey coming up this year.

We're picking the full array: Four forward lines, three defensive pairs and three goalies. There'll be some extra forwards and defensemen, too, but we're doing it, folks. When it comes to forward positions, we're going by what NHL.com tells us their position is, and we're not just stuffing the lineup with centers even though that would be super fantasy-hockey stuff. We'll be using the past three seasons for collecting stats to justify the picks. Defensemen are slotted by handedness. Lefties on left, righties on right.

O Canada, let's go.