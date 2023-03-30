LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers Praised by Twitter in Win vs. Pat Beverley, Bulls

Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Wednesday's rematch against the Chicago Bulls with a chip on their shoulders following Sunday's loss in front of their home fans at Crypto.com Arena.

That intensity paid off, as Los Angeles bounced back to earn a 121-110 road victory over Chicago at United Center. The Lakers starters spearheaded the revenge game, with four of them scoring in double figures.

Playing in his hometown, star big man Anthony Davis had a monster performance and led the way with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. LeBron James added 25 points and seven rebounds, looking like his old self in his second game back from a foot injury.

Austin Reaves continued his recent run of strong contributions, putting up 19 points of 7-of-8 shooting with five assists. D'Angelo Russell chipped in 17 points as the Lakers shot an efficient 52.3 percent from the field.

For their all-around efforts, the Lakers earned the praise of NBA Twitter on Wednesday night:

The Lakers are in the thick of the playoff hunt, so every win is crucial. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with six games left to play.

If the Lakers star players continue to perform like they did on Wednesday, the team will have a solid chance of achieving its goal of returning to the postseason.

Los Angeles (38-38) will look to keep the momentum going on Friday in a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37).