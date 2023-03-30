X

    LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Lakers Praised by Twitter in Win vs. Pat Beverley, Bulls

    Doric SamMarch 30, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 26: Austin Reaves #15, LeBron James #6, Troy Brown Jr. #7, and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers look on during the game against the Chicago Bulls on March 26, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    The Los Angeles Lakers entered Wednesday's rematch against the Chicago Bulls with a chip on their shoulders following Sunday's loss in front of their home fans at Crypto.com Arena.

    That intensity paid off, as Los Angeles bounced back to earn a 121-110 road victory over Chicago at United Center. The Lakers starters spearheaded the revenge game, with four of them scoring in double figures.

    Playing in his hometown, star big man Anthony Davis had a monster performance and led the way with 38 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks. LeBron James added 25 points and seven rebounds, looking like his old self in his second game back from a foot injury.

    Austin Reaves continued his recent run of strong contributions, putting up 19 points of 7-of-8 shooting with five assists. D'Angelo Russell chipped in 17 points as the Lakers shot an efficient 52.3 percent from the field.

    For their all-around efforts, the Lakers earned the praise of NBA Twitter on Wednesday night:

    Brad Turner @BA_Turner

    Lakers start trip off with a win behind AD's 36 points, 10 rebounds, LeBron James' 25 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists in their 121-110 win over Bulls.

    Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

    The Lakers' new starting lineup of Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt, LeBron James, Austin Reaves and D'Angelo was plus-22 in 15 minutes together.

    StatMuse @statmuse

    AD tonight:<br><br>38 PTS<br>10 REB<br>2 STL<br>2 BLK<br><br>His 9th 35/10 game of the season, breaking a tie with Jokic and Tatum. <a href="https://t.co/h28VYzWxQ9">pic.twitter.com/h28VYzWxQ9</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Austin Reaves did the "too small" on Pat Bev 💀 <a href="https://t.co/woy0vGIMmt">pic.twitter.com/woy0vGIMmt</a>

    Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

    Austin Reaves just too small'd Patrick Beverley

    Lakers Empire @LakersEmpire

    Bron x AD tonight <br><br>LeBron - 25 PTS | 7 REBS | 4 ASTS | 2 STLS | 53% FG <br><br>AD - 38 PTS | 8 REBS | 4 ASTS | 2 STLS | 2 BLKS | 65% FG

    Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

    The Russell-LeBron minutes tonight have been very productive. <br><br>Russell is +38 after a step-back 3, and LeBron +29.

    500 🏎 @Kameron_Hay

    I'm close to saying LeBron is back. I just need a dunk where he punches it to be all the way sold

    🏆LakersGuru🏆 @GuruLakers

    Heavy Bron <br><br>Heavy AD

    Ricky B. @MrRickySpanish

    AD 36/10 back home.

    Mark Jackson's Burner @casualtakeking

    Pat bev a -32 don't ever disrespect Lebron ever again with all due respect 😭💯

    Ry @JustRyCole

    Lakers Big 4 won this. <br><br>Ham needs to just pay attention.

    The Lakers are in the thick of the playoff hunt, so every win is crucial. Los Angeles ranks eighth in the Western Conference with six games left to play.

    If the Lakers star players continue to perform like they did on Wednesday, the team will have a solid chance of achieving its goal of returning to the postseason.

    Los Angeles (38-38) will look to keep the momentum going on Friday in a road matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves (39-37).