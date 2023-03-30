X

    Luka Dončić's Mavs Criticized by Twitter as Slump Continues vs. Joel Embiid, 76ers

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 30, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MARCH 29: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts during the first quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 29, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    The Philadelphia 76ers are back in the win column.

    Philadelphia's stars returned, and they helped snap a three-game losing streak with a 116-108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Wednesday's contest at Wells Fargo Center. Joel Embiid (25 points and nine rebounds) and James Harden (15 points and 12 assists) led the way in their first game back, as the home team improved to 50-26 on the campaign.

    Tyrese Maxey (22 points) continued his strong play with his seventh game of at least 20 points.

    As for Dallas, it continues to trend in the wrong direction with its fifth loss in six tries.

    At this point, the team is outside the Western Conference play-in picture at 37-40 despite having Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. It played well for stretches in Wednesday's loss but was outscored by 10 in the fourth quarter and drew plenty of criticism from social media:

    Kendrick Perkins @KendrickPerkins

    The Mavs are down like a Honda Civic on 4 flats!!! They might as well start planning the exit meetings and planning their Vacation!!! Carry the hell on… Btw they better hope Kyrie don't bounce on them this off-season!

    Josh Eberley 🇨🇦 @JoshEberley

    If the Kristaps Porzingis Wizards have more wins than these Mavs… man

    Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit

    You can just see the Mavs' lack of chemistry in these tight late game offensive situations.

    Dalton Trigg @dalton_trigg

    Good thing the Mavs can now have double challenges next game since they didn't use one tonighhhh… ahhh well then.

    Ball Don't Stop @balldontstop

    Mavs are in trouble. Predictable offense, team defense is lacklustre, no depth and morale looks bad. Kyrie and Luka are naturally the topic of conversation when it's beyond them.

    sadmavsmarie @mavsmarie

    Stop blaming Luka!!!! The Mavs have NO GAME PLAN in crunch time!!!! That's on the coach!!!!

    MFFL @Mavs_FFL

    Kidd holding his challenges like you get to keep them for next game 😂

    Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

    The Mavs' 116-108 loss to the 76ers tonight is the 13th game they've lost after leading by double-digits this season.

    andrew leezus @AndrewLeezus

    Bad news: Mavs lose again and fall to 37-40. They're another half game back of the play-in, and are closer to the 13th seed than 4th. <br><br>Good news: their fans can keep replying to Booker's tweets with a pic from last year

    The biggest storyline coming into the contest was the return of Embiid (calf) and Harden (Achilles) to the Philadelphia lineup. While the former missed just one game, the latter was out for the last four as the team struggled.

    Yet their presence in the lineup didn't prevent the Mavericks from building a halftime lead, with Irving finding his stroke from deep, Dončić facilitating and Christian Wood providing a spark off the bench as part of a collective effort to counter Embiid.

    A game with so much star power fittingly developed into a back-and-forth affair into the second half, but it wasn't always the stars leading the way. Tim Hardaway Jr. caught fire for the visitors for extended stretches, while Maxey, Georges Niang and De'Anthony Melton helped make up for Harden's struggles from the field on the other end.

    The game was there for the taking for Dallas with a fourth-quarter lead, but it scored a measly five points in the last seven minutes in a late collapse.

    It is running out of time to have any more collapses with just five games remaining in the season.