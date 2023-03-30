Bill Belichick Clarifies 'Last 25 Years' Remark: Patriots Not Resting on Past Laurels

Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has clarified comments he made on Monday when he cited "the last 25 years" as a reason for fans to be optimistic about the team entering the 2023 season.

"We're not resting on our past laurels; that's not the message to the team or the fans," Belichick said Wednesday, per the Boston Globe's Jim McBride. "We have never operated that way and aren't now."

While speaking on Monday at the AFC coaches breakfast from the league's annual meetings in Phoenix, Belichick told reporters that "the last 25 years" should be a big reason why Patriots fans should have hope for what lies ahead in 2023.

"I think we've been pretty competitive every year that I've been here with the Patriots. That's our overall plan. I expect it to continue that way. I think the team's been managed pretty well for the last 20, however many years," Belichick said. "So I think we'll continue managing it in the way we've been competitive over the last 20 years, and I expect we'll continue to be competitive."

Since 2001, the Patriots have won six Super Bowl titles in nine attempts, have made 13 AFC title game appearances and have won the AFC East 17 times. However, the team's run of success came to screeching halt when Tom Brady departed the franchise for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season.

New England turned to Cam Newton at quarterback in 2020, and he led the team to a 7-9 record as it missed the playoffs for the first time since 2008.

Belichick and Co. then drafted Mac Jones out of Alabama in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, and he put together an impressive rookie season, leading the Patriots to a 10-7 record and a berth in the AFC Wild Card Round, where they fell to the Buffalo Bills.

After a decent 2021 season, Patriots fans had high hopes in 2022 and largely expected Jones to take the next step in his development. Instead, the second-year quarterback took a step backward in a discombobulated offense led by a combination of Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.

The Patriots went on to finish with an 8-9 record, missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The last time New England missed the playoffs twice in three seasons came from the 2000 to 2002 campaigns.

New England entered the offseason knowing it had to make changes ahead of the 2023 campaign, particularly on offense. So, the franchise hired Bill O'Brien as its offensive coordinator and Adrian Klemm as its offensive line coach.

Additionally, the team has signed tight end Mike Gesicki, running back James Robinson, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, offensive tackles Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson, and linebacker/special teamer Chris Board in free agency.

The Patriots will likely continue to search for upgrades this offseason, and they could also plug some holes through next month's draft.

There are at least some reasons for Patriots fans to have hope for 2023, but it's certainly hard to envision Belichick's squad being competitive in what should be an incredibly difficult AFC East in 2023.