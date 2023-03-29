X

    Filip Chytil, Rangers Agree to 4-Year Contract Worth Reported $17.75M

    Erin WalshMarch 29, 2023

    CALGARY, CANADA - FEBRUARY 18: Filip Chytil #72 of the New York Rangers in action against the Calgary Flames during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on February 18, 2023 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. The Flames defeated the Rangers 3-2 in overtime. (Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images)
    Derek Leung/Getty Images

    The New York Rangers and forward Filip Chytil have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season, the team announced Wednesday.

    Chytil's deal is worth $4.4 million per season for a total of $17.75 million, according to The Athletic's Arthur Staple.

