Filip Chytil, Rangers Agree to 4-Year Contract Worth Reported $17.75M

Derek Leung/Getty Images

The New York Rangers and forward Filip Chytil have agreed to a four-year contract extension through the 2026-27 season, the team announced Wednesday.

Chytil's deal is worth $4.4 million per season for a total of $17.75 million, according to The Athletic's Arthur Staple.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.