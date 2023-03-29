NFL Rumors: Josh Harris Group 'Only' Serious Bidder in Mix to Buy Commanders

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The bidding group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils owner Josh Harris is considered the "only" serious bidder in the mix to purchase the Washington Commanders, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

The group led by Harris, which also includes Magic Johnson and Mitchell Rales, officially submitted a $6 billion bid to purchase the Commanders from current owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Perez reported Wednesday that Harris' bid "is the only offer made so far that is backed with the financial resources needed to get through the NFL's vetting process."

Canadian real estate executive Steve Apostolopoulos also reportedly made a $6 billion offer for the Commanders, but Perez reported that "there are questions over whether he has the financial wherewithal to be considered a serious contender" for the franchise.

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta also expressed interest in purchasing the Commanders and Amazon tycoon Jeff Bezos could be a potential suitor for the franchise.

If the Commanders are sold for $6 billion, the sale will set an NFL record, topping the $4.65 billion Walmart heir Rob Walton paid for the Denver Broncos in August. Harris also pursued the Broncos before they were sold to Walton.

The Snyders announced in November that they had hired Bank of America Securities to consider possible transactions related to the franchise. The Washington Post reported in December that selling the entire team instead of selling a portion of it was "the most likely outcome."

The NFL is not forcing the Snyders to sell the Commanders, though they have faced immense pressure to sell amid a tenure that has been tarnished by investigations into alleged workplace misconduct and financial improprieties.

Daniel Snyder purchased the Commanders in 1999 for $800 million. The franchise is now valued at $5.6 billion, according to Forbes.

A sale of the team would have to be approved by 24 of the NFL's 32 owners.