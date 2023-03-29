Aaron Rodgers Rumors: April 17 Seen as 'Artificial Deadline' for Jets, Packers Trade

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke, File

As the standoff between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers continues, a bit of clarity has been provided on the impending trade that will send star quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, a league source called the Packers' offseason workout start date of April 17 "an artificial deadline" for the Rodgers trade.

"The [Packers] workouts beginning could certainly make it awkward if it gets to that point," the source said. "And it might. We'll see."

Robinson also noted that there was "some optimism that a deal was inching closer between the two sides" as of Tuesday, with a second source saying "a window of 'the next week or so' was a realistic timeframe to square away a deal."

During the owners' meetings in Phoenix this week, both sides addressed the looming trade with varying degrees of urgency.

"I think fair value for the player is important. There's risks to all this," Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Monday. "But again, I'm hopeful, I'm confident that we'll be able to reach a conclusion at some point."

While Jets general manager Joe Douglas said "there's not a ton of urgency from our standpoint right now," team owner Woody Johnson admitted his feelings of angst, though he expressed confidence in the inevitability of getting a deal done.

"Well, you know, I think we're anxious. We're anxious," Johnson told reporters. "I guess, as we look forward, we're optimistic. But we have a plan, so we're willing to stick with our plan. And I don't think anybody is hyperventilating at this point."

According to Robinson, the "latest terms being discussed involved the Jets sending a pair of second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts to the Packers in exchange for Rodgers." The 2024 pick would likely include a performance escalator that would elevate it to a first-round selection.

Slow progress is better than no progress, and it appears that the Jets and Packers will continue to inch toward an eventual resolution.