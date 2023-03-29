Adam Silver, NBPA Hopeful for New NBA CBA Agreement Before Friday Deadline

AP Photo/Rob Gray

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver remains hopeful that the league and the NBPA can strike a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement by Friday evening. Without an agreement, the CBA will expire on June 30 if either side opts out.

"I think everyone understands what's at stake," Silver said following a two-day meeting of the league's board of governors, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com).

"I certainly can foresee one getting done and I hope we do get one done. It's just because, honestly, I'm only one side of the negotiation, it's difficult for me to place odds on whether or not that's going to happen."

The NBA and NBPA have twice extended the agreement deadline (Dec. 15 and Feb. 6).

Either association can exercise the ability to opt out of the deal, although NBPA executive director Tamika Tremaglio made it clear that the organization she oversees has no intention to do so.

As the AP noted, if the two sides don't agree to a deal by Friday and an opt-out occurs, the NBA and NBPA can still negotiate until June 30 to agree to a new CBA.

Although Silver wouldn't put odds on whether something could get done by Friday evening, he did anticipate that negotiations would "go down to the very end."

"Still a lot to go in the next few days. There's just something about collective bargaining where deadlines are necessary and seemingly sides tend to hold their best positions until the very end," Silver said. "So, my sense is this will go down to the very end."

Ultimately, Silver seemed optimistic about the progress and communication thus far.

"I think for both sides in various categories we acknowledge we've come closer together," Silver said. "There still is a gap between where we feel we need to be in order to get a deal done. I'd say throughout the discussions have had a very positive tenor and continued the strong sense of partnership that we have with our players and the players association."

The current CBA took effect on July 1, 2017, and could run through the 2023-24 season barring an opt-out from either side.