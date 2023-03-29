Lions Rumors: Marvin Jones Jr. Agrees to 1-Year, $3M Contract for 2023 Season

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Some of the best years of Marvin Jones Jr.'s career came with the Detroit Lions, and he is returning to the NFC North team after spending the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars:

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the deal is for one year and $3 million, although incentives can make it worth as much as $5 million.

