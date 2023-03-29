X

    Lions Rumors: Marvin Jones Jr. Agrees to 1-Year, $3M Contract for 2023 Season

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 29, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Marvin Jones Jr. #11 of the Jacksonville Jaguars gets set against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    Some of the best years of Marvin Jones Jr.'s career came with the Detroit Lions, and he is returning to the NFC North team after spending the last two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars:

    Marvin Jones Jr @MarvinJonesJr

    BACK &amp; IM STILL BUZZIN!!! BZN "#"?? <a href="https://t.co/eoqw2cMmQ7">pic.twitter.com/eoqw2cMmQ7</a>

    Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported the deal is for one year and $3 million, although incentives can make it worth as much as $5 million.

