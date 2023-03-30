NFL Defensive Players Ready to Become Stars After 2023 Free Agency

0 of 8

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

In 2022, Foyesade Oluokun of the Jacksonville Jaguars led the NFL with 184 total tackles. Rashaan Evans of the Atlanta Falcons tied for seventh in the league in that regard with 159 stops. Haason Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles tied for second in the NFL with 16 sacks.



All three of those players have one thing in common—besides being wildly productive in 2022.

That trio was in their first season with a new team after signing a contract in free agency. It's the kind of impact acquisition that NFL teams hope for. Dream of.

The 2023 offseason saw dozens of defensive players change teams. Hundreds of millions in contracts were doled out. Admittedly, there's no guarantee that any of those players will explode like that in their first season with a new team or that players who stayed put but saw those around them change will shine in an expanded role.

But every one of the defenders listed here is stepping into an advantageous situation in 2023.

And every one of them has the talent to take advantage of that.