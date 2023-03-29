Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Reportedly Restart Contract Talks for Title Fight

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

It appears that one of the most anticipated fights in boxing might happen after all.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, contract talks have resumed for an undisputed welterweight title fight between WBO champion Terence Crawford and IBF/WBC/WBA champion Errol Spence Jr. after a breakdown in negotiations late last year.

Crawford and Spence are universally regarded as two of the best boxers in the world. Crawford (39-0, 39 KOs) is coming off a sixth-round knockout victory over David Avanesyan in December. Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) hasn't fought in nearly a year, last defeating Yordenis Ugás by 10th-round TKO in April.

After talks initially broke down over a contract dispute, Crawford indicated that Spence's team was the reason for the difficult negotiations. "Bud" represents himself in discussions after parting ways with Top Rank Promotions in 2021.

"I just blame the business of boxing. I don't blame myself for [even] one portion of the fight not being made. ... I felt like I agreed to everything that I needed to agree to," he said in November. "I feel like I've done everything I'm supposed to do as an independent fighter to get that fight made. But there's only so much I can do."

However, the icy negotiations appear to have thawed recently. ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported earlier this month that Crawford and Spence "have been talking directly over the phone, trying to see if they can salvage this somehow, some way, without the promoters and networks involved." Coppinger added that the two of them "agreed on a purse which they both find fair."

While their fight may be on the horizon, it likely won't happen immediately. Crawford has been ordered to make a mandatory title defense against Alexis Rocha, though negotiations have yet to begin. Spence, meanwhile, is in talks to face Keith Thurman in a mandatory title defense, but a date has not been determined.

Still, the resumption of negotiations between Crawford and Spence should have fans excited for a potential superfight in the future.