Celtics' Al Horford Talks Experience Of Facing LeBron James 5 Times in NBA Playoffs

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Between stints with the Atlanta Hawks and Boston Celtics, Al Horford found himself going head-to-head against LeBron James five times in the playoffs.

Each time, his team failed.

Horford discussed what it was like going against a peaking postseason LeBron during an appearance on JJ Redick's podcast:

In fact, from 2015 to 2018, Horford faced James four different times in the playoffs and lost each time. He said the most heartbreaking loss came in Game 7 of the 2018 Eastern Conference Finals, which Horford said put into perspective just how much work James does to stay in peak physical condition.

"It was Game 7, about four minutes to go in the fourth quarter, it was still a very close game. And we're getting out of the timeout, I'm looking at Marcus Morris, I'm looking at Jayson Tatum, Jaylen [Brown], Terry [Rozier], myself, we're gassed.

"It's Game 7, we're giving everything we have. I'm in great shape and I'm still very tired from the game, and I look at the other side and [LeBron's] sitting kind of on the scorer's table, leaning very casual. He's played every minute up to that point, and he looked unfazed. He looked unbothered. To me, that was disturbing. The fitness level, the conditioning that he's in, I think it's something that people don't realize—how good of shape he's in and also just that gear he kicks into. There's not a lot of people that can do that."

James had 35 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in Cleveland's 87-79 win over the upstart Celtics, making his eighth straight NBA Finals between stops in Miami and Cleveland. The Cavs would go on to be swept by a loaded Golden State Warriors team led by Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

LeBron's historic dominance over the Eastern Conference was a feat we hadn't seen since the 1960s Celtics dynasty and is something we're not likely to see again in any of our lifetimes.

While it didn't always result in championships, James' ability to reach the Finals is unmatched in the modern era.