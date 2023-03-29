Saints WR Michael Thomas Still Not 100% Recovered from Injury, Says HC Dennis Allen

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Michael Thomas has played 10 total games over the last three seasons, and it doesn't appear he'll be suiting up anytime soon.

"I don't want to get into specifics on that, but yet, he's making progress in the recovery," Saints head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Tuesday of Thomas' recovery. "He's not 100 percent, and we're going to be cautious with it and take our time. We don't want to put him out there until he's 100 percent."

The Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 after catching an NFL-record 149 passes, Thomas has seen his career take a nosedive ever since. He's recorded just 56 catches over the last three years, missing time with a series of ankle and foot injuries.

Even when Thomas was on the field last season, he looked like a diminished version of himself. He had just 16 catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns in three games before suffering a season-ending foot injury.

Fans have never seen Thomas in a full season without Drew Brees, who retired after the 2020 campaign. It's anyone's guess how even a healthy Thomas would look with Derek Carr under center and how he will adjust to likely being the WR2 behind Chris Olave.

The Saints and Thomas agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract earlier this month that could be worth up to $15 million if he reaches certain incentives.