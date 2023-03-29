Suns' Devin Booker on Potential Nike Signature Shoe: 'We're Cooking Things Up'

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Devin Booker could be the latest Nike athlete to release a signature shoe.

The Phoenix Suns guard said he's "cooking things up" in his partnership with the apparel brand but did not confirm a future shoe release.

"It would mean a lot. In that partnership, that brand is something I've had the highest respect for, for the longest time. We're cooking things up, so the future's gonna be exciting," Booker said, per Kellan Olson of AZSports.com.

Sneaker Files reported Sunday that Booker has his own shoe coming in 2024, with the working title of the Nike D Book 1.

Booker has been signed with Nike since his rookie year in 2015. He's spent most of his career playing in Kobe Bryant's signature line, having player exclusives built for him over the course of his time in Phoenix.

An All-Star in each of the last three seasons, Booker has seen his star consistently rise over the course of his career and is just entering his prime at age 26. It's unclear if he has the national cache to make his line of shoes a best-seller for Nike, but if the design is similar to the Kobes, they could become popular among players.

Kobes have become so ubiquitous that players wanted to stock up on the shoe when Nike and Bryant's estate briefly severed their relationship.