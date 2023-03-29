NBA Playoff Picture 2023: Warriors, Suns, Clippers Headed to Photo Finish; Lakers In?

0 of 3

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

In less than two weeks, the 2022-23 NBA season will come to a close.

There still is very little cemented in either conference.

The West, in particular, is way too bunched up to call. One rough stretch could totally change a team's fortunes; just ask the Dallas Mavericks.

Two races in the West have our full attention: the one for the No. 4 seed and the one for the play-in tournament. After laying out the latest standings in both conferences, we'll spotlight those races and predict how they'll play out.

