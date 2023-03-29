NCAA Women's Tournament 2023: Odds, Bracket Ahead of Final Four

0 of 2

Grant Halverson/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks have been the dominant program in women's college basketball all season long.

Dawn Staley's side enters the Final Four in Dallas with a 34-0 record and two wins away from winning back-to-back championships.

South Carolina's dominance was enforced across the first four rounds of the NCAA women's basketball tournament, as it won every game by double digits.

The Gamecocks are projected to beat the Iowa Hawkeyes by the same margin on Friday despite the matchup against one of the best individuals to ever play the sport.

Caitlin Clark scored 120 points in the last four games, and she is coming off a 40-point triple-double in the Elite Eight.

South Carolina must slow down Clark to reach Sunday's national championship, while Iowa needs to ride its star for four quarters.

The opening Final Four clash between the LSU Tigers and Virginia Tech Hokies possesses two of the sport's best paint players in Angel Reese and Elizabeth Kitley.

Reese and Kitley are expected to battle in a close game inside American Airlines Arena to set the stage for what could be one of the most memorable nights of college basketball in quite some time.