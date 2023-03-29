NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Postseason Bracket, Predictions and More

NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Postseason Bracket, Predictions and MoreMarch 29, 2023
The playoff spots across the NHL are starting to fill up.
Five of the eight Eastern Conference postseason participants have been confirmed and a sixth is close to locking up its berth.
The Western Conference does not have any confirmed teams for its playoff berths yet, but there is a clear picture of which franchises will get in as the top teams from the Central and Pacific Divisions.
The two wild-card races is where the drama can be found, and one in particular could get tighter after Wednesday.
The New York Islanders, which lead the East wild-card race, visit the Washington Capitals, which are six points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last playoff qualification spot.
A Washington win would be the latest result to shake up the East after Pittsburgh fell to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.
The West may be down to three teams for one spot since the Seattle Kraken own a five-point advantage over the Calgary Flames.
Calgary's more realistic target is the Winnipeg Jets, which carry a two-point lead entering Wednesday.
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
1. Boston - 119 points
2. Toronto - 97
3. Tampa Bay - 92
Metropolitan Division
1. Carolina - 103
2. New Jersey - 100
3. New York Rangers - 98
Wild-Card Race
1. New York Islanders - 85
2. Pittsburgh - 82
3. Florida - 79
4. Buffalo - 77
5. Ottawa - 77
6. Washington - 76
The Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs have all clinched playoff spots.
Boston will be the No. 1 overall seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs, while Carolina and New Jersey are fighting for the No. 2 spot. That could be important for home-ice advantage if the Bruins slip up prior to the conference final.
The Tampa Bay Lightning should join the quintet of clinched teams soon since they have a 13-point lead over the Florida Panthers for third place in the Atlantic Division.
That leaves the two wild-card spots as the only places up for grabs in the next two weeks.
The Islanders are already in a solid spot atop the wild-card standings, but they can be in an even better spot with a win over Washington on Wednesday.
Florida faces a crucial road game in Toronto on Wednesday. A loss combined with an Islanders win would open up a huge gap between the two sides at this juncture of the season.
Pittsburgh's playoff spot is not secured yet because it hosts the Nashville Predators and Boston on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
The Penguins need to win both of those games to keep hold of the second wild-card spot by the end of the week.
Florida could be waiting to pounce on Pittsburgh, even if it loses to Toronto, since it faces the Montreal Canadiens and Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.
If Pittsburgh holds serve at home, it will avoid a Florida surge into the second wild-card spot.
Although the Penguins may be headed for a first-round clash with the Bruins, it is better for them to make the playoffs than be left on the outside looking in after a poor finish.
Predictions
Atlantic: 1. Boston, 2 Toronto, 3. Tampa Bay
Metropolitan: 1. Carolina, 2. New Jersey, 3. NY Rangers
Wild-Card Spots: 1. NY Islanders, 2 Pittsburgh
Western Conference
Central Division
1. Minnesota - 95
2. Colorado - 94
3. Dallas - 94
Pacific Division
1. Vegas - 98
2. Los Angeles - 96
3. Edmonton - 95
Wild-Card Race
1. Seattle - 88
2. Winnipeg - 85
3. Calgary - 83
4. Nashville - 82
Seattle could have a five-point advantage in the wild-card hunt by the time Winnipeg and Calgary hit the ice on Friday.
The Kraken are expected to beat the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, and that would open up a seemingly insurmountable gap at this point of the season.
Before Winnipeg and Calgary return to the ice, the Western Conference playoff focus shifts to the Central Division title race.
The Colorado Avalanche host the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday and the Dallas Stars on Friday. Two wins in those games would give the Avs a major edge in the Central race.
In the Pacific Division, the Los Angeles Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday. The Vegas Golden Knights should beat the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, which means the battle in Alberta will likely be for second place.
Nashville needs a win of its own on Thursday in Pittsburgh to keep the pressure on Seattle, Winnipeg and Calgary.
A late push from the Predators may not be enough to get past the Jets since they start a five-game home stand on Friday, a run that includes a matchup with the Flames.
The Jets can put themselves clear of the Flames and Predators with a winning run at home, and that could solidify the eight postseason teams out of the West.
Predictions
Central: 1. Colorado, 2. Dallas, 3. Minnesota
Pacific: 1. Vegas, 2. Edmonton, 3. Los Angeles
Wild-Card Spots: 1. Seattle, 2. Winnipeg