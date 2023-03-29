NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Latest Postseason Bracket, Predictions and More

0 of 2

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The playoff spots across the NHL are starting to fill up.

Five of the eight Eastern Conference postseason participants have been confirmed and a sixth is close to locking up its berth.

The Western Conference does not have any confirmed teams for its playoff berths yet, but there is a clear picture of which franchises will get in as the top teams from the Central and Pacific Divisions.

The two wild-card races is where the drama can be found, and one in particular could get tighter after Wednesday.

The New York Islanders, which lead the East wild-card race, visit the Washington Capitals, which are six points back of the Pittsburgh Penguins for the last playoff qualification spot.

A Washington win would be the latest result to shake up the East after Pittsburgh fell to the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday.

The West may be down to three teams for one spot since the Seattle Kraken own a five-point advantage over the Calgary Flames.

Calgary's more realistic target is the Winnipeg Jets, which carry a two-point lead entering Wednesday.