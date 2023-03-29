Bronny James NIL Value at $7.2M; LeBron's Son No. 1 from McDonald's All-American Game

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

Bronny James is still a high schooler, yet he has a valuation that rivals what a number of professional athletes are earning.

On3 estimates James could earn $7.2 million from his name, image and likeness. Pete Nakos of On3 noted that was far and away the biggest NIL valuation among the players who competed in this year's McDonald's All-American Game, an annual showcase of the best prep talent in the country.

Jared McCain, who signed with Duke in November, was second on the list and the only other player with a seven-figure NIL valuation ($1.2 million).

Being the son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James certainly gives Bronny a leg up in terms of potential endorsements. He was only 15 when he joined the esports organization FaZe Clan.

The 6'3" combo guard has developed his skills on the court to match his profile off it. He's the No. 33 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2023 recruiting class.

James has yet to commit to a school. The Los Angeles Times' Luca Evans reported in January that Ohio State, Oregon and USC have emerged as his favorites, with a final decision coming after the season ends.