Eagles' Kelly Green Alternate Jerseys Will Return in 2023, Jeffrey Lurie Says

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie confirmed Tuesday that one of the franchise's most beloved jerseys from the 1980s will be making a return in 2023.

The Eagles will re-introduce their classic Kelly green jerseys next season with matching helmets.

Lurie previously announced in March 2022 that the Kelly green jerseys and helmets would be returning in 2023. The team has been working with Nike on the alternate jersey.

"I'm here to announce that beginning in the 2023 season, we're going to have the Kelly green, classic Eagles jersey and matching helmet and do it the right way," Lurie told reporters last year. "It's what our fans have wanted, it's what we've wanted and we're going to be able to introduce that for that season."

The NFL announced in 2021 that it would allow teams to use two different helmets beginning during the 2022 campaign. The previous one-helmet rule prevented the Eagles from using Kelly green jerseys, as it just wouldn't look right without a matching helmet.

Several teams took advantage of the updated helmet rule in 2022, including the New England Patriots, who returned their classic Pat Patriot red throwback jerseys with white helmets for a few games last season.