Giants' John Mara: TNF Flex Scheduling Proposal 'Really Inconsiderate' to Fans

New York Giants owner John Mara is "adamantly opposed" to a proposal that would allow teams to be flexed into Thursday Night Football games from Weeks 14-17 of the regular season.

Mara's quotes came from the owners' meetings in Phoenix.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provided this response, in part: "There isn't anyone in that room who don't put the fans first. Obviously, providing the best matchups for fans is part of what we do."

Goodell continued:

League owners have already approved a change that now allows NFL teams to play up to two Thursday Night Football games per season, per NFL executive vice president and chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp:

Per Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, the league could move Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights from Weeks 14-17 if teams get 15 days' notice.

As part of the NFL's media rights deal in 2021, Amazon is paying $1 billion per year in an 11-year package for the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. The deal began in 2022 and will run through 2032. They also now have exclusive rights to a Black Friday game, beginning this season.