    Giants' John Mara: TNF Flex Scheduling Proposal 'Really Inconsiderate' to Fans

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 29, 2023

    New York Giants president and CEO John Mara watches players warm up before an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

    New York Giants owner John Mara is "adamantly opposed" to a proposal that would allow teams to be flexed into Thursday Night Football games from Weeks 14-17 of the regular season.

    Mara's quotes came from the owners' meetings in Phoenix.

    Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

    John Mara said that's "adamantly opposed" to the proposal to flex games to Thursday night. "Flexible scheduling, as it is, is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders and to people who fill our stadiums every week," Mara said.

    Dan Duggan @DDuggan21

    Mara said today's vote was close. He expects the proposal to be re-visited at the next league meetings in May. "To flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive and I'm adamantly opposed to it," Mara said.

    NFL commissioner Roger Goodell provided this response, in part: "There isn't anyone in that room who don't put the fans first. Obviously, providing the best matchups for fans is part of what we do."

    Goodell continued:

    Brooke Pryor @bepryor

    Roger Goodell on TNF flex (tabled until May), two TNF games per season (approved): "I don't think we are putting Amazon over players' interests."

    League owners have already approved a change that now allows NFL teams to play up to two Thursday Night Football games per season, per NFL executive vice president and chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp:

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    For clarity, the change would allow a team to play on TNF *on a short week* twice in a season. So doesn't include the Week 1 opener, a TNF game after a Thanksgiving game, etc.

    Per Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports, the league could move Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights from Weeks 14-17 if teams get 15 days' notice.

    As part of the NFL's media rights deal in 2021, Amazon is paying $1 billion per year in an 11-year package for the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football. The deal began in 2022 and will run through 2032. They also now have exclusive rights to a Black Friday game, beginning this season.

