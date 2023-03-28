Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Tweets Disapproval of NFL Allowing Teams to Play on TNF Twice

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is not a fan of the NFL's new Thursday Night Football rule change.

The reigning MVP tweeted his displeasure Tuesday upon finding out that the NFL will allow teams to play on Thursday Night Football twice per season. Teams were previously limited to one appearance on TNF.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said of Mahomes' tweet:

It's possible Mahomes is upset because the Chiefs could be more likely to receive two Thursday Night Football matchups as one of the best teams in the NFL.

Additionally, Kansas City will almost certainly open the 2023 season on Thursday Night Football after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl last season and lifting the Lombardi Trophy.

Playing games on Thursday nights also limits teams in game-planning and players in their recovery, two of the most crucial aspects of game-day preparation.

Former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts about the change in response to Mahomes' tweet, emphasizing the fact that this change could impact player safety:

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett added that the NFL Players Association needs to step in, and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay voiced his disappointment with the change:

Several former NFLers also shared their displeasure with the change because of the possible impact on player health and safety, including Damien Woody and Darius Butler.

It's reasonable to believe teams that get two Thursday Night Football games during the season will have those games fairly spread out, but that still doesn't do much for players in terms of rest and recovery.

Beyond Thursday Night Football, the NFL made several more rule changes on Tuesday, such as allowing players to wear the No. 0 and making the penalty for tripping a personal foul.

Those changes aren't as drastic, and it'll be interesting to see how well players perform on such limited rest.