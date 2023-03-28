NFL Tables TNF Flex-Scheduling Proposal; Owners Approve Teams Playing on TNF Twice

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL fans could see the same team on Thursday Night Football more than one time during the 2023 season.

NFL chief media and business officer Brian Rolapp said the league's owners approved a change that permits teams to play on TNF two times in a single season, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Rolapp acknowledged it is "certainly possible" some teams won't have to play on Thursdays at all given the changes.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay weren't big fans of the developments:

Rolapp also said the proposal to allow teams to be flexed into and out of TNF was tabled until May.

Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports provided more details about the flex proposal, noting the plan would allow the league to move Sunday afternoon games to Thursday nights during Weeks 14-17 of the season as long as the teams are given 15 days' notice.

Doing so would let the NFL avoid high-profile night games between teams with losing records at such a critical point of the season, which would benefit its media partner in Amazon that broadcasts such games.

Yet it could also lead to more challenges.

In addition to the health and safety concerns that are inherent in playing NFL games on short rest, there is also the notion of fans having to dramatically change their plans to attend such contests.

Peter King explained in his Football Morning in America column:

"The league really wants the Thursday flex. I'm dubious it'll pass. We can all agree this seems insane. Moving a game from 1 p.m. Sunday to 8:20 p.m. Sunday is inconvenient, to say the least, for the fans in attendance. Moving it three days earlier, as is on the agenda for a vote here, is a punch in the face to the fans who've planned trips to see games and either won't be able to see a game played three days earlier or will have lives turned upside down in order to do so. But I'm told this is something Roger Goodell really wants to have in his tool box, to prevent awful games for a partner already struggling with audience share, Amazon."

King also noted that coaches are not fond of the proposal.

Those who are against it do not have to be concerned about it passing, at least until May. However, players who prefer not to play on Thursday nights with short rest might have to worry about doing so more than once in a season after Tuesday's developments.