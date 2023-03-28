The Rock Laughs off USFL Ad Shading XFL: 'Easier to Talk Trash When You're Hiding'

Sam Hodde/Getty Images

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson defended the XFL after an apparent shot at the movie star in a promo for the USFL last month.

The commercial said the USFL "isn't some Hollywood knockoff," seemingly a reference to Johnson, who is a part-owner of the XFL.

"We're all in entertainment and all connected to Hollywood, so I thought that ad—we got a big laugh out of that ad," Johnson said in response to the promo, per Tom Schad of USA Today. "Also, it's much easier to talk trash when you're hiding behind the corporate walls and a computer. We're very forward facing. We're not hard to find."

Both the XFL and USFL are trying to prove themselves as a viable alternative to the NFL during the offseason.

The XFL is in its first season after the change in ownership from Vince McMahon to Johnson, Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital. The 2023 season began in February with its championship set for May 13.

The 2023 USFL season is set to begin on April 15, marking the first time the two leagues will compete at the same time. It could create some animosity between the sides as they battle for fans and viewership in the coming months.