    Cowboys' Micah Parsons Teases Switch to No. 0 Jersey: 'Agent 0 Coming Soon!'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 04: NFC outside linebacker Micah Parsons #11 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during a practice session prior to an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    Dallas Cowboys pass-rusher Micah Parsons, who wears No. 11, is eyeing the No. 0 jersey after a rule change will allow players to wear it in 2023.

    "I'm switching!!" he tweeted. "Agent 0 coming soon!"

    Yet safety Jayron Kearse might have other ideas:

    Jayron Kearse @Jayronkearse8

    Too late lol

    NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the league owners approved a proposal that will allow players other than offensive and defensive linemen to don the No. 0 on their jerseys. Fortunately for Parsons, he is listed as a linebacker even though he does plenty of rushing the passer as a versatile defender.

    Parsons and Kearse may be battling it out for the right to wear the number in Dallas, but Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley appeared to become the first NFL player to make the switch:

    Jacksonville Jaguars @Jaguars

    Calvin Ridley will wear No. 0. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DUUUVAL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DUUUVAL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Recqc0Jgf9">pic.twitter.com/Recqc0Jgf9</a>

    Let the debates begin to see who will join him.

