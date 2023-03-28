X

    Bulls' Andre Drummond Deletes All Social Media Apps 'To Focus on My Mental Health'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    Soobum Im/Getty Images

    Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond is prioritizing his mental health and plans on staying off social media as a result.

    He tweeted that he is "deleting all my social apps" because it is "time to focus on my mental health."

    Andre Drummond @AndreDrummond

    Deleting all my social apps my Managment will take over , also changing my number .. <br> Time to focus on my mental health . If you too are struggling with your mental health, you are not alone 💙 it's okay to ask for help

    Last year, Drummond discussed his mental health in a video with the National Basketball Players Association and said, "I caught myself focusing on the wrong things, allowing my everyday life to stress me out."

    The UConn product has been in the NBA since 2012 and has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

    He is averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in Chicago this season.

