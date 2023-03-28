Bulls' Andre Drummond Deletes All Social Media Apps 'To Focus on My Mental Health'

Soobum Im/Getty Images

Chicago Bulls big man Andre Drummond is prioritizing his mental health and plans on staying off social media as a result.

He tweeted that he is "deleting all my social apps" because it is "time to focus on my mental health."

Last year, Drummond discussed his mental health in a video with the National Basketball Players Association and said, "I caught myself focusing on the wrong things, allowing my everyday life to stress me out."

The UConn product has been in the NBA since 2012 and has also played for the Detroit Pistons, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets.

He is averaging 6.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game in Chicago this season.