    NBA Playoffs 2023: Play-In Tournament Dates, TV Info Announced Amid Postseason Race

    Erin WalshMarch 28, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics handles the ball against Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)
    Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

    The 2023 NBA postseason is right around the corner. But before the action can begin, the remaining playoff teams will need to be determined through the play-in tournament.

    The NBA announced Tuesday that the 2023 play-in tournament will take place from April 11-14. It will be broadcasted on TNT and ESPN.

    The tournament features teams that finish seventh through 10th in each conference, and two teams from each conference will earn a spot in the postseason.

    NBA Communications @NBAPR

    The NBA Play-In Tournament begins two weeks from today. <br><br>▪️ Dates: April 11-14<br>▪️ At stake: Seventh and eighth playoff seeds in each conference<br>▪️ Participants: Teams that finish seventh through 10th in each conference<br>▪️ TV: TNT and ESPN <br><br>More info ➡️ <a href="https://t.co/7eKYuT1gjt">https://t.co/7eKYuT1gjt</a> <a href="https://t.co/W4itmzcxio">pic.twitter.com/W4itmzcxio</a>

