NBA Playoffs 2023: Play-In Tournament Dates, TV Info Announced Amid Postseason Race

NBA Playoffs 2023: Play-In Tournament Dates, TV Info Announced Amid Postseason RaceMarch 28, 2023
The 2023 NBA postseason is right around the corner. But before the action can begin, the remaining playoff teams will need to be determined through the play-in tournament.
The NBA announced Tuesday that the 2023 play-in tournament will take place from April 11-14. It will be broadcasted on TNT and ESPN.
The tournament features teams that finish seventh through 10th in each conference, and two teams from each conference will earn a spot in the postseason.
NBA Communications @NBAPR
