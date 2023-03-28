NBA Playoffs 2023: Play-In Tournament Dates, TV Info Announced Amid Postseason Race

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

The 2023 NBA postseason is right around the corner. But before the action can begin, the remaining playoff teams will need to be determined through the play-in tournament.

The NBA announced Tuesday that the 2023 play-in tournament will take place from April 11-14. It will be broadcasted on TNT and ESPN.

The tournament features teams that finish seventh through 10th in each conference, and two teams from each conference will earn a spot in the postseason.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.