    NBA Rumors: Alex Rodriguez, Lore Made $290M Payment Toward Full T-Wolves Ownership

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 22: Alex Rodriguez congratulates Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves after the game against the Atlanta Hawks on March 22, 2023 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images)
    David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images

    Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have reportedly made a second payment on their path to full ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, this one for a total of $290 million to bring their stake to 40 percent ownership.

    Their combined out-of-pocket payments tally more than $500 million, "more money than the necessary amount so far," per Charania.

    The sale is set to be concluded in March 2024.

