NBA Rumors: Alex Rodriguez, Lore Made $290M Payment Toward Full T-Wolves Ownership

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore have reportedly made a second payment on their path to full ownership of the Minnesota Timberwolves, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, this one for a total of $290 million to bring their stake to 40 percent ownership.

Their combined out-of-pocket payments tally more than $500 million, "more money than the necessary amount so far," per Charania.

The sale is set to be concluded in March 2024.

