Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Ravens Plan to Talk to WR in 2023 NFL Free Agency

Harry How/Getty Images

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is planning to meet with representatives for the Baltimore Ravens, according to CBS Sports HQ's Josina Anderson.

The news comes amid continued uncertainty regarding the future of Lamar Jackson. The star quarterback confirmed Monday he had requested a trade from the Ravens before free agency opened:

Jackson remains in Baltimore, and the team seems to be ready to pencil him in for the 2023 season if a trade doesn't materialize. Head coach John Harbaugh told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero he believes the 2019 MVP will be fully committed if that situation comes to pass.

If the Ravens plan on appeasing their starting QB and want to continue building around him, some noted how they haven't exactly gone above and beyond this offseason. More than the fact the two sides are at an impasse over a new contract, signing Nelson Agholor is the extent to which the front office has addressed the passing game.

From Baltimore's perspective, any interest in Beckham could be independent of what happens with Jackson. The team could use another wideout regardless of who's lining up at quarterback.

For Beckham, on the other hand, whether Jackson stays or goes could have a big impact on his desire to sign with the Ravens. In a post-Jackson future, the alternatives are elevating Tyler Huntley, picking over what's left of the free-agent market (Teddy Bridgewater, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan) or leaning on an unproven rookie out of the draft.

None of those sound appealing for a wideout who's looking to rebuild his value on the field in the season ahead.