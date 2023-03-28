PGA Tour Moves Event to Tiger Woods-Designed Course from Greg Norman's Mayakoba

SetNumber: X79483 TK1 R5 F21

The PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship officially has a new home.

The PGA Tour announced Tuesday that the tournament will move to El Cardonal Golf Course at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, which was designed by five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods, per ESPN.

