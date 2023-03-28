Packers HC: Expecting Jordan Love to Replicate Aaron Rodgers Is 'Fooling Ourselves'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Jordan Love is expected to take over for Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback, but even head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't expect similar results with the young passer.

"I think we're fooling ourselves if we think he's going to go out and perform to a level of the likes of Aaron Rodgers," LaFleur told reporters Tuesday. "This guy is a generational, once-in-a-lifetime talent, and I don't think he started in that role. It was a progression."

Like Love, Rodgers mostly rode the bench during his first three seasons in the NFL after being drafted in the first round. The Packers went 6-10 in Rodgers' first year as a starter, although he was impressive individually with 28 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Two years later, the future Hall of Famer led the Packers to a Super Bowl title. He went on to win four MVP awards with 10 Pro Bowl selections.

It creates high expectations for Love, who has just three passing touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 regular-season appearances.

Rodgers is all but done in Green Bay, having already announced his intention to play for the New York Jets. It gives Love a chance to take over a team that had the No. 1 seed in the NFC just two years ago and still has top playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Fans might have to temper expectations with the 24-year-old as he gets his first extended experience in the NFL.