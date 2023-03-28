NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Has 'No Anxiety' About Jets-Packers Trade Getting Done

AP Photo/Morry Gash

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers reportedly has "no anxiety" about a trade eventually getting done that will send him to the New York Jets.

ESPN's Jeff Darlington reported the latest on SportsCenter on Tuesday:

"I know right now a lot of people are wondering if this is going to get done, if this is going to be a situation where there's real issues about this trade happening. I was speaking with one source close to Aaron Rodgers yesterday who said that he has no anxiety about it. He is chill about it. I just get the sense talking to people on both sides of the situation that we are closer than we have ever been with this trade being consummated with the Green Bay Packers knowing that their future is now with Jordan Love at quarterback."

Rodgers announced on the March 15 edition of the Pat McAfee Show that he intends to play for the New York Jets after 18 years in Green Bay.

Two weeks later, the Jets and Packers still need to agree upon trade compensation.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters at the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix that there is "no timeline" for a trade.

For his part, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters Monday that he's "not hitting the panic button" and that he's "confident that things are going to work out."

As far as the trade compensation itself goes, Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson reported that there's an impasse between the Jets and Packers on protections for a 2024 draft pick if Rodgers retires after the 2023 campaign.

"A sticking point in the talks is the Jets seeking an element of protection built into the trade, specifically one that sends some 2025 draft compensation to New York from Green Bay if Rodgers does not play in 2024 and beyond," Robinson wrote.

As of now, it appears the deal is centered around a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder that could "graduate to a first-round pick with 'achievable' team performance escalators," per Robinson. Examples of such escalators reportedly include the Jets hosting a divisional playoff game or making it to the AFC Championship Game.

Ultimately, all signs still point to Rodgers suiting up for the Jets in 2023 despite it being a long road to the finish line.