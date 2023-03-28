49ers Rumors: SF Seeking $120M from NFL Fund for Levi's Stadium Upgrades

Alika Jenner/Getty Images

The San Francisco 49ers are planning upgrades to Levi's Stadium and will borrow $120 million from the NFL's stadium fund to help finance the venture, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

The Niners will focus on addressing their premium seating and scoreboards.

