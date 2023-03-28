X

    49ers Rumors: SF Seeking $120M from NFL Fund for Levi's Stadium Upgrades

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 28, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: A general exterior view of Levi's Stadium during the Pac-12 Championship football game between the Oregon Ducks and the Utah Utes at Levi's Stadium on December 6, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. The Oregon Ducks won 37-15. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)
    Alika Jenner/Getty Images

    The San Francisco 49ers are planning upgrades to Levi's Stadium and will borrow $120 million from the NFL's stadium fund to help finance the venture, according to The Athletic's Daniel Kaplan.

    The Niners will focus on addressing their premium seating and scoreboards.

