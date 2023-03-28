NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder Received Multiple $6B Commanders Bids; Could Be Sold by Draft

John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images

An ownership group led by Philadelphia 76ers governor Josh Harris that includes basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson has reportedly submitted a bid for the Washington Commanders at a $6 billion price.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the bid has been officially submitted and is fully financed. Harris and billionaire Mitchell Rales would be the two principal investors in the franchise.

Later on Tuesday, Schefter and Brian Windhorst reported Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos also submitted a "fully-funded" $6 billion bid for the Commanders. Schefter and Windhorst noted there's a "growing belief" the team could be sold before the 2023 NFL Draft, which starts on April 27.

It's unclear if current embattled owner Daniel Snyder plans to accept either bid or continue courting offers.

Snyder announced he was exploring the possibility of selling the Commanders in November. The announcement came amid rising public pressure to separate Snyder from the franchise.

The House Oversight Committee conducted an investigation into the toxic workplace culture under Snyder and looked into allegations of financial impropriety. A 79-page report was released in December that largely found Snyder responsible for creating an unsafe work environment—particularly for women.

The NFL fined the Commanders $10 million in 2021 after an investigation into the franchise's workplace culture, including several claims of sexual harassment by former female employees. Snyder stepped away from the day-to-day operations of the franchise following the investigation.

The league is investigating Snyder and the Commanders for a second time, but he has thus far refused to meet with NFL investigators. As a condition of his selling the franchise, Snyder has reportedly sought legal indemnity against any future lawsuits tied to his tenure as owner.

Washington DC Attorney General Karl Racine announced a lawsuit filed against Snyder and the NFL last year, alleging they colluded to lie to the public about the workplace culture.

While there are likely several hurdles remaining to finalize Snyder's departure, the NFL would be thrilled to have him ousted at this point. Snyder's tenure in Washington has been nothing short of an unmitigated disaster, taking a once-beloved franchise and turning it into one of the biggest laughing stocks in sports.

The ownership led by Harris and Rales brings both experience and notoriety that could help turn the Commanders around. Harris has successfully been part of the ownership groups for the NBA's 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, and he's a general partner in Crystal Palace of the English Premier League.

Johnson is a part-owner of MLB's Los Angeles Dodgers.