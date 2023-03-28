Boxing Champion Maksym Galinichev Dies at Age 22 While Defending Ukraine

Boxing Champion Maksym Galinichev Dies at Age 22 While Defending UkraineMarch 28, 2023
Maksym Galinichev, a youth Olympian and European Championship boxing medalist, died while defending Ukraine against Russian forces earlier this month.
He was 22.
Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, tweeted about Galinichev's death Friday:
Anton Gerashchenko @Gerashchenko_en
Maksym Galinichev, 22, European youth boxing champion, died defending Ukraine in Luhansk region.<br><br>Maksym enlisted as a volunteer and came back to the frontlines twice after being wounded and recovering.<br><br>Eternal memory to Hero. <a href="https://t.co/icqrBAEiqo">pic.twitter.com/icqrBAEiqo</a>
Galinichev enlisted in the Ukrainian military as a volunteer last year after the Russian invasion, which began in February 2022. He declined to compete in the European Championships after placing in second among boxers under the age of 22 in 2021.
Galinichev previously won gold at the 2017 European Youth Championships and was a silver medallist at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.
Russia's invasion has been waging for more than a year, causing billions of dollars in damage and tens of thousands of deaths.
Galinichev is survived by his 3-year-old daughter Vasilisa.