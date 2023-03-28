Boxing Champion Maksym Galinichev Dies at Age 22 While Defending Ukraine

Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Maksym Galinichev, a youth Olympian and European Championship boxing medalist, died while defending Ukraine against Russian forces earlier this month.

He was 22.

Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs, tweeted about Galinichev's death Friday:

Galinichev enlisted in the Ukrainian military as a volunteer last year after the Russian invasion, which began in February 2022. He declined to compete in the European Championships after placing in second among boxers under the age of 22 in 2021.

Galinichev previously won gold at the 2017 European Youth Championships and was a silver medallist at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics.

Russia's invasion has been waging for more than a year, causing billions of dollars in damage and tens of thousands of deaths.

Galinichev is survived by his 3-year-old daughter Vasilisa.