Trey Lance Has Chance to 'Regain' 49ers' QB1 amid Brock Purdy's Injury, Shanahan Says

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance "has a chance to regain" the starting job ahead of the 2023 NFL season in the eyes of head coach Kyle Shanahan.

Shanahan told reporters Tuesday that Brock Purdy's elbow injury could allow for Lance to assert himself as QB1 in the offense.

For now, though, Purdy has the inside track. General manager John Lynch said the second-year signal-caller has "probably earned that right to be the guy":

The last few years have shown it's a fool's errand to make any assumptions about San Francisco's quarterback situation in the offseason.

Nick Mullens finished as the leading passer in 2020, then the team traded up to select Lance in 2021 as the long-term successor to Jimmy Garoppolo. The 2022 season was supposed to be when Lance became the guy, but he suffered a major injury and watched on as Purdy guided the Niners to a second straight NFC title game.

By the end of the 2023 campaign, we could be celebrating third-string QB Sam Darnold for finally getting San Francisco over the hump and winning a Super Bowl.

But there's no getting around the fact Lance's stock has taken a major hit internally.

Regardless of the circumstances, it isn't good when a top-five pick is still fighting for the starting job entering his third year.

The extent to which Lance's career has stalled is particularly concerning because he hasn't played a full season of football since 2019. From 2020 on, he has thrown 132 passes across the college and pro levels.

The 22-year-old needs to get onto the field to further his development, and it's no guarantee he'll have that opportunity in the Bay Area.

Maybe Lance can turn the tables on Purdy in training camp. If not, a change of scenery might be required.