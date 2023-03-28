LaVar Ball: LeBron James' Son Bronny Should Follow LaMelo's Path, Play in Australia

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

LaVar Ball has some advice for LeBron James: send your son to Australia.

The original Big Baller recently spoke to Sporting News and said Bronny James would be best served to follow the path of Ball's son, LaMelo, by playing in the NBL in Australia rather than attending college.

"It's better over here. Why? Because you playing against grown men and you getting paid," Ball said. "If you want to play basketball and you really that dude, why am I sitting in class trying to pass a chemistry test? I don't want to play no chemistry. I don't want to practice no Spanish.

"I want to wake up, go practice, go back to sleep, go practice, have a game, practice. That's all I want to do. I don't wanna be like 'Hey, I'll meet you in the student union for study hall.'"

Bronny James is the highest-profile player in the 2023 high school class yet to make a commitment for next season. He's been widely expected to take the college route, with Ohio State, Oregon and USC being among the schools most often linked to the combo guard.

"I think Bronny can go to any college he wants to," LeBron James told Bill Oram of the Oregonian. "All I have to do is pick up the phone. If Bronny says he wants to go there, he's good enough."

While Bronny could wind up at any college he so chooses, there are also a number of professional options on the table. He could spend a year with the G League Ignite, the team the NBA built around rising young prep stars who do not want to take the college route. Scoot Henderson, the presumptive No. 2 pick in the 2023 draft, has played the past two seasons with the Ignite.

Going overseas is a much less likely option given the massive resources Bronny has around him in the United States. It's even possible he could forgo any traditional route and choose to work out and play at a high-profile, post-high school academy before entering the 2024 NBA draft.