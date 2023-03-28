Bulls' Patrick Beverley Discusses Clippers' Pursuit Before Russell Westbrook Contract

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

Patrick Beverley might have had a reunion with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Chicago Bulls guard was reportedly in contact with the Clippers last month after receiving a buyout from the Orlando Magic and thought at one point he would return to Los Angeles.

"I thought I was gonna be everywhere," Beverley said, per Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times.

Beverley played for the Clippers from 2017 until 2021. He requested a trade before the 2021-22 season after the Clippers gave him a "disrespectful" contract extension offer.

The high-energy guard then spent last season with the Minnesota Timberwolves before landing with the Lakers last summer. While he started all 45 of his games with the Lakers, he again grew frustrated and asked out of Los Angeles, leading to a four-team deadline deal that sent him to Orlando.

Beverley then reached a buyout with the Magic and signed with his hometown Bulls. He returned to Los Angeles for the first time since the trade Sunday as the Bulls played a back-to-back against the Lakers and Clippers.