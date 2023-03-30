Updated 2023 Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free Agency

Updated 2023 Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free AgencyMarch 30, 2023
It's been an eventful NFL offseason thus far. Tom Brady retired (again). A legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback is on the verge of joining the New York Jets (again). And there has been plenty of drama about the Baltimore Ravens extending quarterback Lamar Jackson (yep, again).
We've also watched two weeks of free agency unfold, during which many teams addressed their biggest needs, while a few others paid heavily to acquire new talent.
We've already seen standouts like Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders, T.J. Edwards, Isaac Seumalo and C.J. Gardner-Johnson change squads. And those are just players from the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Oh, and the Chicago Bears have traded their first overall pick in next month's draft.
The draft, which takes place from April 27-29, is the next big stage of the offseason, and no matter how well teams have navigated things to this point, every franchise has needs it must address. Here, we'll analyze those needs, focusing on factors like past performance, roster makeup, offseason player movement and relevant recent buzz.
Arizona Cardinals
Top Needs: CB, Edge, WR
Even with Kyler Murray recovering from a torn ACL, the Arizona Cardinals are not among the teams that need a quarterback. Murray is expected to return at some point this season, and the team has a solid backup in Colt McCoy.
Arizona needs a wide receiver, though. Marquise Brown and Rondale Moore are a serviceable duo but not elite. It also appears that DeAndre Hopkins is on the way out.
"The Cardinals' initial ask, to get a second-rounder and another asset for Hopkins, seems to have fallen flat," Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated wrote Monday. "... To try to facilitate something, I'm told Arizona has granted teams permission to talk to Hopkins and his agents."
Defensively, the Cardinals could use a premier cover corner to help bolster a unit that ranked 24th in passing yards allowed (230.3 per game) and 28th in passing touchdowns allowed (29). McCoy is a good spot starter, but he isn't going to carry Arizona through weekly shootouts.
The Cardinals also need someone who can get after the quarterback. They added L.J. Collier (three career sacks) in free agency, but he's a dramatic downgrade from the recently retired J.J. Watt (12.5 sacks in 2022) and free-agent loss Zach Allen (5.5 sacks).
Expect the defense to be a big draft focus for new head coach Jonathan Gannon, who last served as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.
Atlanta Falcons
Top Needs: CB, LB, Edge
The Atlanta Falcons are another team that shouldn't be in the quarterback market next month. They don't have an established star signal-caller. However, they do have 2022 third-round pick Desmond Ridder, and they seem committed to giving him a legit opportunity in 2023.
Atlanta snagged a terrific insurance policy when it signed Taylor Heinicke in free agency.
The Falcons also addressed significant needs by acquiring tight end Jonnu Smith, wideout Mack Hollins and safety Jessie Bates III. They re-signed offensive linemen Kaleb McGary, Germain Ifedi and Chris Lindstrom.
Their focus should now be on continuing to bolster a defense that ranked 23rd against the run, 25th against the pass and 27th in total yards allowed. The team hired defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, and it's time to get him additional talent.
Despite adding Mike Hughes in free agency, Atlanta could use another starting-caliber corner. It could also use a sideline-to-sideline linebacker to help bolster the run defense.
However, the team's biggest defensive liability last year was its inability to get to the quarterback (second-fewest sacks at 21). Adding a top-tier edge defender or interior pressure man should be the No. 1 priority on draft day. The Falcons recently agreed to add Calais Campbell, but the 36-year-old is not a long-term answer.
If the Falcons can improve their defense and continue running the ball well (fourth in yards per carry last season), Ridder will have a fair shot at developing into a reliable starter.
Baltimore Ravens
Top Needs: WR, OL, Edge
On Monday, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson took to Twitter to announce that he asked for a trade March 2. If the Ravens don't find a way to resolve Jackson's contract situation in the next month, they could draft a quarterback to compete with Tyler Huntley, who was a restricted free agent this offseason.
As things stand, Baltimore should be focused on improving a passing attack that ranked just 28th in yards (178.8 per game) and 21st in net yards per attempt (5.8) last season. Mark Andrews is an elite tight end, but the receiver position is lacking. And the free-agent signing of Nelson Agholor does not change that.
Baltimore also needs to replace guard Ben Powers. He was a bright spot on the offensive line last season, responsible for only one penalty and zero sacks, according to Pro Football Focus. He departed for the Denver Broncos in free agency.
Defensively, the Ravens need to acquire a high-end edge-rusher. Baltimore had 48 sacks last season, but 15 of those were logged by Calais Campbell and Justin Houston. Houston is 34 years old and remains unsigned, while Campbell just signed with Atlanta.
Even if Houston returns to Baltimore, the Ravens have to get younger on the edge.
Buffalo Bills
Top Needs: WR, LB, Edge
The Buffalo Bills added offensive line depth in free agency by signing Connor McGovern (the former Dallas Cowboys guard) and David Edwards. Offensively, their next step should be adding to the receiver position.
Buffalo has a great tandem in Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis. However, the depth behind those two is lacking, especially after Isaiah McKenzie departed in free agency. While Deonte Harty is an intriguing addition, he's unproven as a wideout (557 offensive snaps in four seasons) and perhaps more valuable as a returner (2019 Pro Bowl returner).
Defensively, Buffalo needs to find a high-level replacement for linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. The team did extend standout linebacker Matt Milano, but Edmunds is a two-time Pro Bowler who played 92 percent of the defensive snaps last season.
The Bills also desperately need to improve their pass rush. They logged 40 sacks in 2022, but Von Miller accounted for eight of those and 27 quarterback pressures. Once Miller was lost for the season to a torn ACL, the pass rush sagged.
The defense only got to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow once in Buffalo's AFC Divisional Round loss. With quarterbacks like Burrow, Patrick Mahomes and Trevor Lawrence likely standing between the Bills and a Super Bowl berth, a good-not-great pass rush isn't enough.
Carolina Panthers
Top Needs: QB, CB, Edge
The Carolina Panthers acquired the No. 1 pick in the draft from Chicago, and it cost them the ninth and 61st picks this year, a 2024 first-rounder, a 2025 second-rounder and wideout D.J. Moore. There's a chance they won't actually use the selection and instead trade down.
Whether they pick at No. 1 or later, though, they will be taking a quarterback. The Panthers haven't had a franchise signal-caller since the prime years of Cam Newton, and after trying to patch things with Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield, it's time to draft one early.
If Carolina stays put, it will have its choice of Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, Alabama's Bryce Young, Florida's Anthony Richardson and Kentucky's Will Levis.
The Panthers have done a nice job of reloading the offense after Moore's departure, adding running back Miles Sanders, wide receivers DJ Chark and Adam Thielen and tight end Hayden Hurst. Expect the team's priority to shift to the defense.
Carolina needs a premier edge-rusher opposite Pro Bowler Brian Burns. He was responsible for 12.5 of the team's 35 sacks in 2022.
The Panthers could also use a linebacker to replace the departed Cory Littleton and to strengthen a run defense that ranked 18th last season. Adding a cornerback would be beneficial after nickelback Myles Hartsfield departed in free agency.
Jeremy Chinn can move to nickel following the arrival of safety Vonn Bell, but adding quality cornerback depth is always a good idea.
Chicago Bears
Top Needs: OT, Edge, CB
General manager Ryan Poles' decision to trade the draft's No. 1 pick is a sign that he's committed to quarterback Justin Fields. Star wideout D.J. Moore came to Chicago in the deal, and Poles has done a great job of reloading in free agency.
The additions include running back D'Onta Foreman, tight end Robert Tonyan Jr., guard Nate Davis, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, linebacker T.J. Edwards and defensive tackle Andrew Billings.
The Bears aren't close to being a complete team, though.
They need to continue addressing an offensive line that allowed Fields to be sacked 55 times last season. Adding a tackle would be smart. Right tackle Riley Reiff departed in free agency, while left tackle Braxton Jones was responsible for 12 penalties and seven sacks last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
The Bears also need a quality coverage corner. Last season, they fielded a pass defense that ranked 17th in yards allowed but 32nd in net yards per attempt surrendered (7.4).
Additionally, they have to bolster their pass rush, even after adding DeMarcus Walker (seven sacks in 2022). They traded Khalil Mack last offseason and went on to produce a league-low 20 sacks in 2022. If they don't add an edge defender early, they need to get someone who can bring pressure from the interior.
Cincinnati Bengals
Top Needs: S, Edge, OL
The Cincinnati Bengals have taken a relatively slow approach to free agency. They did land four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown Jr., but most of their signings—like those of cornerback Sidney Jones and safety Nick Scott—have been of the value variety.
They also lost both 2022 starting safeties, Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III. While Scott can help fill the void—and Cincinnati did use a 2022 first-round pick on defensive back Dax Hill—the team needs depth at the position.
The Bengals also need to add something to their pass rush. Trey Hendrickson has become a star, but the defense tallied just 30 sacks last season (fourth-fewest in the league).
And while Brown will help the offensive line tremendously, the team needs further depth, specifically at tackle. La'el Collins, the starting right tackle in 2022, is recovering from a torn ACL and MCL. Former starting left tackle Jonah Williams has requested a trade, though Cincinnati still hopes to move him to the right side.
"I'm excited to see him come in and compete at right tackle," head coach Zac Taylor said, per Geoff Hobson of the team's official website.
Williams could stick around, but he's been a liability. Last season, he was responsible for four penalties and 12 sacks allowed, according to Pro Football Focus.
Cleveland Browns
Top Needs: DL, LB, Edge
The Cleveland Browns have quietly done a wonderful job of addressing their most glaring needs.
They traded for wideout Elijah Moore and added speedy receiver Marquise Goodwin (4.27 40-yard dash). They signed Juan Thornhill to replace John Johnson III at safety, and they brought in Ogbonnia Okoronkwo to help replace Jadeveon Clowney on the edge.
Cleveland also added defensive linemen Dalvin Tomlinson, Maurice Hurst and Trysten Hill, which was a must with Jim Schwartz joining the staff as defensive coordinator.
"Schwartz's resume is loaded with experience coaching star defensive linemen, and the primary objective of his scheme calls for upgrades in the trenches," Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal wrote.
The Browns also brought back linebackers Sione Takitaki and Anthony Walker Jr.
They must continue to fortify their front seven, though. Tomlinson is a fine addition, but Hurst and Hill are not high-level starters. The defense ranked 25th in yards per carry allowed (4.7) last season, and it needs more run-stoppers.
The Browns also need to add another pass-rusher. Even with Clowney and Myles Garrett on the roster, the team recorded just 34 sacks (fifth-fewest in the league). Okoronkwo had five sacks last season with the Houston Texans, but there's definitely room in the rotation for another sack specialist.
Dallas Cowboys
Top Needs: RB, TE, OL
Early in the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys went the trade route to address their most obvious needs.
They dealt for wideout Brandin Cooks, getting a third receiver next to CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. They also acquired cornerback Stephon Gilmore. He should replace starter Anthony Brown, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 13 and remains unsigned.
However, Dallas released running back Ezekiel Elliott and lost standout tight end Dalton Schultz in free agency. The team will likely replace both in the early stages of the draft.
The Cowboys gave running back Tony Pollard the franchise tag, but he is coming off a fractured leg and high-ankle sprain that required surgery and has never served as the featured back.
Dallas also doesn't have a high-level pass-catcher at tight end. Jake Ferguson was second at the position behind Schultz last season with a mere 174 receiving yards.
While the Cowboys renegotiated the contract of offensive tackle Tyron Smith in order to keep him, they need more depth along the offensive line. Smith missed the bulk of last season with a torn hamstring and hasn't played a full campaign since 2015. Dallas also lost guard Connor McGovern in free agency.
Denver Broncos
Top Needs: Edge, WR, OL
The Denver Broncos acquired head coach Sean Payton this offseason at the cost of a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round selection. After trading for Russell Wilson a year ago, the Broncos own just five draft selections and none higher than No. 67.
Because of this, Denver has been active in free agency. It signed pass-rusher Zach Allen to help replace Bradley Chubb, whom it dealt to Miami at the 2022 trade deadline. It also strengthened the offensive line by signing Ben Powers and Mike McGlinchey.
The Broncos will likely use the draft to fill out depth, and while Allen is a fine addition, they should look for another rotational pass-rusher after notching only 36 sacks in 2022 (a bottom-10 mark).
They should also continue to improve the O-line. Wilson was sacked a league-high 55 times last season (tied with Justin Fields), and the line surrendered 63 sacks overall.
Payton was brought in to help Wilson return to Pro Bowl form. That's not going to happen if the quarterback is constantly under pressure, on his back or on the injury report.
Denver would also be smart to add to its receiving corps. Payton has insisted that top receivers Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy aren't available for trade. But KJ Hamler recently underwent surgery for a torn pectoral, and the Broncos lack depth, even after adding Marquez Callaway in free agency.
Jeudy and Sutton were the only wideouts to amass at least 350 receiving yards for the team last season.
Detroit Lions
Top Needs: CB, DL, LB
The Detroit Lions have largely focused on their defense in free agency and rightfully so.
They finished the 2022 season fourth in total offense and fifth in scoring. But they were 29th in run defense, 30th in pass defense, 32nd in total yards allowed and 28th in points allowed.
The Lions did sign running back David Montgomery and guard Graham Glasgow, who began his career in Detroit. But their marquee additions were safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and cornerback Cameron Sutton.
Detroit also re-signed safety C.J. Moore, defensive back Will Harris, linebacker Alex Anzalone and defensive lineman John Cominsky, among others.
The Lions must continue focusing on defense in the draft. Adding a high-end linebacker or defensive lineman who can improve the run defense should be an early priority. Detroit was also 30th in yards per carry surrendered (5.2) in 2022.
Even with Sutton on the roster, it would also be wise to add another starting-caliber cornerback. The Lions lost both Mike Hughes and Amani Oruwariye in free agency and still haven't seen 2020 third overall pick Jeff Okudah develop into a shutdown corner.
Okudah played only 10 games over his first two seasons because of core muscle and Achilles injuries. He started 15 games last year and was solid (87.6 opposing passer rating) but not spectacular.
Green Bay Packers
Top Needs: WR, DL, TE
The Packers appear to be on the verge of sending Aaron Rodgers to the Jets.
General manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters that he was unable to reach the future Hall of Famer during the offseason, and Rodgers' representatives ultimately made it known that he wanted a trade.
"There came a time where we had to make some decisions, so we went through his representatives to try to talk to him [about] where were we going with our team," Gutekunst said, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. "At that point, they informed us that he would like to be traded to the Jets."
It will be the Jordan Love Show in 2023, and the Packers need to get him some receiving help in the draft so they can get an accurate read on the 2020 first-rounder, who has two possible years left on his rookie deal and only one start on his resume.
Yes, Green Bay drafted both Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs in 2022, but it also lost wideout Allen Lazard and tight end Robert Tonyan in free agency. Receiver Randall Cobb remains unsigned as well.
Additionally, the Packers must focus on reloading their front seven after ranking 28th in yards per rush allowed (5.0) last season. The defensive line should be a priority after it lost Jarran Reed and Dean Lowry in free agency.
Houston Texans
Top Needs: QB, WR, Edge
Quarterback Davis Mills has shown the occasional glimpse of promise in his two campaigns, but after he posted a 78.8 passer rating and won just three games last season, the Houston Texans will be drafting a new quarterback.
Presumably, they will do so with the second overall selection.
The Texans, who went 3-13-1 in 2022, have almost an entire roster to rebuild.
They have added a few nice offensive pieces to help support their next quarterback, including tight end Dalton Schultz, guard Shaq Mason and running back Devin Singletary.
Houston traded top wideout Brandin Cooks to Dallas, and while it did bring in Noah Brown and Robert Woods, drafting a new No. 1 target—possibly with the 12th overall pick obtained from Cleveland in the Deshaun Watson trade—would make plenty of sense.
Defensively, the Texans need to improve their pass rush. They signed Chase Winovich in free agency but lost Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and have yet to re-sign Rasheem Green. Okoronkwo and Green accounted for 8.5 of Houston's 39 sacks in 2022.
The Texans have taken steps to improve their 30th-ranked defense, including hiring a defensive head coach in DeMeco Ryans and signing the likes of linebacker Denzel Perryman, safety Jimmie Ward and defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Adding a top pass-rushing prospect is the next logical step.
Indianapolis Colts
Top Needs: QB, TE, CB
The Indianapolis Colts added quarterback Gardner Minshew this offseason. However, he isn't being handed the starting job.
"Right now, obviously, he's coming in to just compete and be the best he can be, you know, and that's where we're going," head coach Shane Steichen told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
The Colts will draft a quarterback next month, likely with the fourth overall pick. Since Andrew Luck's surprise 2019 retirement, Indy has leaned on Jacoby Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan, and none has lasted beyond a season.
Minshew is a placeholder and/or backup option. The Colts must land their quarterback of the future in this year's draft.
The Colts should pair their next signal-caller with a dynamic pass-catching tight end. They have a solid duo in wideouts Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, and they replaced receiver Parris Campbell with Isaiah McKenzie. However, tight end Jelani Woods led his position group with a mere 312 receiving yards last season.
Defensively, Indianapolis needs to add a cover corner after trading Stephon Gilmore to the Cowboys and losing Brandon Facyson in free agency. Kenny Moore II is a slot corner, and Isaiah Rodgers and Dallis Flowers have just 11 career starts between them.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Top Needs: CB, S, Edge
After finishing the 2022 season with a top-10 offense and an emergent Pro Bowl quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, the Jacksonville Jaguars should be thinking about defense.
They did lose starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor in free agency, but they already have a replacement lined up in 2021 second-round pick Walker Little. The Jags also gave tight end Evan Engram the franchise tag and added running back D'Ernest Johnson.
The Jags also brought in defensive linemen Roy Robertson-Harris and Michael Dogbe. They should now look to bolster a pass defense that ranked 28th overall and 23rd in net yards allowed per attempt (6.4) last season.
Even with 2022 first overall pick Travon Walker and 2019 first-rounder Josh Allen on the roster, Jacksonville could stand to add more potency to its pass rush. The Jaguars only recorded 35 sacks last season (a bottom-10 mark).
They could also use help in the secondary. Adding a premier safety or cornerback prospect early in the draft would make a ton of sense. Jacksonville is offensively equipped to win shootouts. It'll have former Falcons standout receiver Calvin Ridley available this year. But if the team doesn't regularly have to do so, it can become a factor in the Super Bowl chase.
Expect all varieties of pass defenders to be on the menu in Jacksonville next month.
Kansas City Chiefs
Top Needs: DL, WR, Edge
For the defending Super Bowl champions, the draft will be all about reloading.
The Kansas City Chiefs lost a few key contributors this offseason, namely wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman, safety Juan Thornhill, defensive tackle Khalen Saunders and edge-rusher Frank Clark, who was released and remains unsigned.
Saunders, who tallied 48 tackles, 3.5 sacks and nine quarterback pressures last season, is a bigger loss than many fans realize. He came up huge in Super Bowl LVII with two tackles and a sack.
Kansas City should be eager to replace Saunders and improve a run defense that ranked a good-not-great 15th in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
Safety could be a position to address with Thornhill gone, but Kansas City has 2022 second-round pick Bryan Cook and signed Mike Edwards in free agency. Pass-rusher is probably a bigger need with both Clark and Carlos Dunlap (nine combined sacks) still unsigned and only Charles Omenihu coming in to reload.
Offensively, the Chiefs must find a way to replace Smith-Schuster and Hardman, who combined for 1,230 receiving yards and seven touchdowns last season.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs "are at least looking" at a DeAndre Hopkins trade. If Kansas City doesn't add a quality veteran between now and the draft, though, receiver will be a significant need.
Las Vegas Raiders: CB, Edge, QB
This offseason has been all about roster turnover for the Las Vegas Raiders.
They released quarterback Derek Carr and replaced him with Jimmy Garoppolo. They traded tight end Darren Waller and added Austin Hooper and O.J. Howard. Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Anthony Averett remain unsigned, but the Raiders have added David Long, Duke Shelley and Brandon Facyson.
Even with a trio of new cornerbacks in the mix, it would be wise to address the position early in the draft. Las Vegas ranked 29th against the pass and 28th in net yards allowed per attempt (6.7) last season, and it still doesn't have a dominant cover corner.
Despite adding Jordan Willis to the pass-rushing rotation, the Raiders could also use an edge defender. Offseason prize Chandler Jones struggled to make an impact until late in 2022, and the team tallied just 27 sacks (third-fewest in the league). In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Russell Wilson, that's not good enough.
It will not be a shock to see the Raiders take either a corner or an edge-rusher with the seventh overall selection.
They also need to snag a quarterback at some point. Garoppolo has an extensive injury history, is coming off a season-ending foot ailment and will turn 32 in November.
He is not the long-term answer, and he cannot be counted upon to play an entire 17-game season. The only other quarterback on the roster is 2022 undrafted free agent Chase Garbers. Adding at least an insurance policy is critical.
Los Angeles Chargers
Top Needs: RB, LB, DL
The Los Angeles Chargers fell in the Wild Card Card because of a defensive collapse and an inability to build on a 27-point lead.
Los Angeles brought in Kellen Moore as coordinator to help bring balance and potency to the offense. The next step should be adding a rushing complement who can help put games away late.
Austin Ekeler is one of the best dual threats in the game, but he has never been a high-volume runner (206 carries in a season is his career high). Joshua Kelley (4.2 yards per carry in 2022) has been a serviceable complement, but L.A. could use a more explosive runner.
The Chargers also need to think of the future, as Ekeler is entering the final year of his contract and has been granted permission to seek a trade this offseason.
Additionally, Los Angeles needs to find ways to improve a run defense that ranked dead last in yards allowed per carry (5.4) last season. The Chargers added linebacker Eric Kendricks, but they need more help at the position after losing Drue Tranquill to the AFC West rival Chiefs.
They need even more help along the defensive line, as injuries and inefficient play plagued the unit in 2022. Austin Johnson (knee), Otito Ogbonnia (quad) and Christian Covington (pectoral) all missed time, and the team parted with 2019 first-round pick Jerry Tillery after failing to trade him at the deadline.
Los Angeles re-signed defensive tackle Morgan Fox, but it needs more talent up front.
Los Angeles Rams
Top Needs: OL, CB, Edge
The Los Angeles Rams stumbled to a 5-12 record last season due in large part to injuries. Quarterback Matthew Stafford, wideout Cooper Kupp and defensive tackle Aaron Donald all missed significant time.
However, the talent level on this team just isn't what it was during its run to Super Bowl LVI. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired after the 2021 season, while pass-rusher Von Miller and wideout Odell Beckham Jr. departed. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey was traded this offseason, and the Rams cut both linebacker Bobby Wagner and pass-rusher Leonard Floyd.
Even if we presume that Stafford can remain the starter for the foreseeable future—which is not a safe assumption considering he's 35 years old and just had a season ended by a concussion and neck injury—Los Angeles has serious needs.
Arguably its biggest is along the offensive line, a unit that allowed 59 sacks in 2022 (third-most in the league). Stafford is not the most mobile of quarterbacks, and the line must be upgraded if he's going to lead L.A. back to the playoffs.
The Rams also need to find a replacement for Ramsey at cornerback. He was one of the few dependable players on the roster last season, logging four interceptions and allowing an opposing passer rating of only 84.5 in coverage.
Even with Donald on the roster, L.A. needs to strengthen its pass rush. The Rams registered 38 sacks last season, but Floyd and Wagner combined for 15 of those.
Miami Dolphins
Top Needs: TE, OL, RB
The Miami Dolphins don't have many glaring needs after trading for cornerback Jalen Ramsey, adding wideout Braxton Berrios and re-signing running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Myles Gaskin.
This is good because Miami is slated to have only four draft selections, one in each of the second, third, sixth and seventh rounds.
The only need that stands out is tight end. After giving Mike Gesicki the franchise tag last offseason, the Dolphins allowed him to depart in 2023 free agency. It will surprise no one if Miami uses its second- or third-round selection on a pass-catching player at the position.
The Dolphins will likely use their other selections to flesh out depth. They could stand to add competition along the interior offensive line. Center Connor Williams was responsible for six penalties and three sacks allowed last season, according to Pro Football Focus. Right guard Robert Hunt allowed three sacks and was flagged for 11 penalties.
It would also behoove Miami to add a running back it can develop for the future. Mostert and Wilson are a fine tandem. But Mostert is 30, and both were re-signed on two-year deals.
Minnesota Vikings
Top Needs: CB, WR, LB
This should be a very defense-focused draft for the Minnesota Vikings. Minnesota won 13 games in 2022 but struggled to slow just about every offense it faced.
The Vikings ranked 31st in total defense, tied at 28th in points allowed and actually had a negative point differential by season's end. They then lost linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Patrick Peterson this offseason.
Replacing defensive coordinator Ed Donatell with Brian Flores and adding the likes of edge-rusher Marcus Davenport and cornerback Byron Murphy was a nice first step, but Minnesota needs to do more by adding new pieces at linebacker and cornerback.
The Vikings could also be in the market for an edge-rusher. Za'Darius Smith has asked for his release, though according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, Minnesota has no plans to let him go. That's a situation that will be worth following between now and the draft.
Offensively, the Vikings must find a replacement for wideout Adam Thielen, who was released early in the offseason. While the 32-year-old may not be the same potent playmaker he was early in his career, Thielen still ranked second on the team with 716 yards and six touchdowns through the air in 2022.
New England Patriots
Top Needs: WR, OT, S
If the New England Patriots hope to return to the playoffs in 2023, they need to see quarterback Mac Jones return to the Pro Bowl form he showed as a rookie—or get improved play out of 2022 spot starter Bailey Zappe.
Collectively, New England's quarterbacks posted an 87.7 passer rating while throwing 19 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season. That's not good enough to compete in an AFC East that sent both the Bills and the Dolphins to the playoffs last season.
Despite adding JuJu Smith-Schuster, the Patriots need help at receiver. Smith-Schuster is merely a replacement for the departed Jakobi Meters, and Meyers was the only player who topped 550 receiving yards for New England last season.
New England has yet to re-sign offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, and it could stand to bolster the tackle position even after adding Riley Reiff and Calvin Anderson.
Last season, tackle Trent Brown was responsible for eight sacks allowed and 13 penalties, according to Pro Football Focus. Going into the season with Brown and Reiff as the starting tackles is a dicey proposition.
Defensively, New England must find a replacement for the recently retired Devin McCourty at free safety. Adrian Phillips is merely serviceable and allowed an opposing passer rating of 108.6 in coverage last season.
New Orleans Saints
Top Needs: OL, WR, Edge
The New Orleans Saints have a new quarterback after signing Derek Carr in free agency. Supporting Carr should be priority No. 1 moving forward.
It would be wise for New Orleans to strengthen its offensive line depth. Adding a powerful run-blocking interior lineman would make a lot of sense, as New Orleans averaged a pedestrian 4.3 yards per carry in 2022.
It must also be noted that tackle James Hurst and guards Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz are all scheduled to be free agents in 2024. And while 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning is supposed to be New Orleans' left tackle of the future, he largely remains an unknown.
Penning played just 124 offensive snaps as a rookie after missing most of the season with a torn foot ligament.
The Saints could also afford to add a wide receiver to the mix. Rookie Chris Olave was the only wideout on the team to top 500 receiving yards last season. While New Orleans has retained former star Michael Thomas by restructuring his contract, the 30-year-old cannot be counted on as a top option.
Thomas has played in just 10 regular-season games over the past three seasons due to a variety of injuries—including an ankle injury that erased his 2021 campaign and a season-ending toe injury last year.
Defensively, the Saints need to find an edge-rushing complement to Cameron Jordan after Kaden Elliss and Marcus Davenport both departed in free agency.
New York Giants
Top Needs: WR, LB, CB
The New York Giants' early offseason priority has been player retention. The Giants signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a new four-year contract, used the franchise tag on running back Saquon Barkley and re-signed players like receivers Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard, linebacker Jarrad Davis and punter Jamie Gillan.
Even with Shepard and Slayton back in the fold with Isaiah Hodgins—and free-agent additions Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder joining them—New York can stand to add a premier wide receiver prospect. There isn't a legitimate No. 1 receiver on the roster, and the Giants had arguably the league's most underwhelming receiving corps in 2022.
The Giants ranked 27th in net yards gained per pass attempt (5.5). Slayton and Richie James were the only players to top 500 receiving yards, and James remains unsigned.
Defensively, New York should be eying a linebacker who can help improve a run defense that ranked 27th in yards allowed and 31st in yards per carry allowed (5.2) last season. Poor run defense played a big role in New York's divisional-round playoff exit as the Eagles rumbled for 268 rushing yards.
It would also be smart to add a blue-chip cornerback prospect to the mix. New York ranked a respectable 14th in passing yards allowed last season, but it also finished the season with only six interceptions. The Giants need a difference-maker in their secondary.
New York Jets
Top Needs: OT, TE, DL
The Jets may finally be close to acquiring Aaron Rodgers from the Packers. Green Bay general manager Brian Gutekunst recently admitted at the NFL's annual meeting that the Packers wouldn't hold out for a first-round pick in a trade:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Packers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Packers</a> GM Brian Gutekunst just met with a small group of media here in Phoenix. <br><br>- No timeline on trading Aaron Rodgers, hoping soon <br>- Doesn't necessarily need a first-round pick<br>- Any chance Rodgers plays for GB again? Not trending that way but "all options are on the table"
If New York ultimately whiffs on Rodgers, though, quarterback will become a need. For now, the Jets should focus on protecting their quarterback, and that means finding a viable replacement for left tackle Mekhi Becton.
Becton, who experienced an avulsion fracture of his right kneecap last year, has appeared in only 15 games since being drafted 11th overall in 2020. It's time for New York to find a more permanent solution.
It would also behoove the Jets to add a playmaking tight end to the offense. C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin are fine, but they're not special. Conklin led the position group with 552 receiving yards but averaged just 9.5 yards per catch. If the Jets are truly going all-in on Rodgers, they need to further upgrade their receiving corps.
New York also needs to reload its defensive line after losing Nathan Shepherd and Sheldon Rankins in free agency. The Jets' fourth-ranked defense was a team strength in 2022, and they should maintain that with or without Rodgers.
Philadelphia Eagles
Top Needs: DL, S, RB
Eagles general manager Howie Roseman did a respectable job of retaining talent in free agency. He managed to bring back center Jason Kelce, defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, edge-rusher Brandon Graham and cornerbacks James Bradberry and Darius Slay.
Some reloading still needs to be done, though, if the Eagles hope to return to the Super Bowl.
Javon Hargrave (60 tackles, 11 sacks in 2022) won't be easy to replace. Philadelphia did draft Jordan Davis in the first round last year, but adding depth to the position would be wise.
Meanwhile, free-agent additions Terrell Edmunds and Justin Evans are serviceable starting safeties, but neither is the high-end playmaker that C.J. Gardner-Johnson (67 tackles, 6 INTs) proved to be last season.
The Eagles could also use another running back to partner with Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott and free-agent signee Rashaad Penny.
Miles Sanders was both the starter and a Pro Bowler last season, and he's now with the Panthers. Penny is one of the league's most explosive ball-carriers when healthy, but health and durability have been issues.
In his five pro seasons, Penny has only appeared in 42 games with 11 starts. New offensive coordinator Brian Johnson should look to keep the team's run-first identity, and another quality back would be very valuable.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Top Needs: CB, S, OT
The Pittsburgh Steelers have done a solid job of replacing players and addressing needs in early free agency.
Guards Isaac Seumalo and Nate Herbig were added to help improve an offensive line that simply couldn't clear holes in the running game last season and ranked 25th in yards per carry (4.1). Linebackers Elandon Roberts and Cole Holcomb were signed to replace the departed Robert Spillane and Devin Bush. Cornerback Patrick Peterson was signed to replace the departed Cameron Sutton.
Pittsburgh's biggest goal in the draft should be improving a pass defense that ranked 26th in net yards gained per attempt allowed (6.5). The Steelers did a good job of getting to the quarterback (40 sacks), but if opposing signal-callers had time, they tended to slice through the Pittsburgh secondary.
Adding a top-tier cornerback prospect would make loads of sense for the Steelers. Even if Peterson is viewed as an upgrade over Sutton, Peterson is 32 years old, and the Steelers lack depth.
It would also be smart to add safety depth, with Terrell Edmunds departing in free agency and Karl Joseph still unsigned.
Offensively, the Steelers should think long and hard about replacing left tackle Dan Moore Jr. While Moore wasn't a complete liability in 2022, he was responsible for seven sacks allowed and 10 penalties, according to Pro Football Focus.
San Francisco 49ers
Top Needs: OT, Edge, WR
The San Francisco 49ers weren't quiet in free agency. They signed standout defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, cornerback Isaiah Oliver, center Jake Brendel and quarterback Sam Darnold and re-signed the likes of Ross Dwelley, Taybor Pepper and Tashaun Gipson.
San Francisco remains one of the most complete teams in the NFL, but it doesn't have a flawless roster. The 49ers lost longtime starting right tackle Mike McGlinchey, and they need to replace him.
The 49ers did add offensive tackle Matt Pryor, but he is not an ideal starting option. He struggled with the Colts last season and was responsible for five penalties and six sacks allowed in only 576 snaps, according to Pro Football Focus.
San Francisco also lost rotational edge-defenders Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu and Jordan Willis—and Kerry Hyder remains unsigned. While the 49ers did add former Raiders bust Clelin Ferrell, there's definitely room in the pass-rusher rotation.
The offense could benefit from adding a dependable third wideout too. Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel are a terrific combination, but third receiver Jauan Jennings had just 416 receiving yards last season.
With tight end George Kittle and running back Christian McCaffrey also playing larger roles in the passing game, San Francisco probably won't view receiver as a top priority. However, if the 49ers want to field a truly dangerous offense, another pass-catcher would be a major boon.
Seattle Seahawks
Top Needs: DL, LB, WR
The Seattle Seahawks extended quarterback Geno Smith on a three-year deal this offseason. While this won't preclude Seattle from taking a developmental quarterback in the draft, with Smith and Drew Lock on the roster, QB doesn't have to be addressed.
Defense is a major need, however, and Seattle should specifically be targeting the front seven. The Seahawks signed Dre'Mont Jones, Jarran Reed and Devin Bush in free agency and brought back linebacker Bobby Wagner. However, there's no need to stop with those moves.
It's also worth noting that Seattle has lost L.J. Collier, cut Al Woods, Quinton Jefferson and Shelby Harris and has yet to re-sign Poona Ford
Seattle's defense ranked 30th against the run last season and 27th in yards per carry allowed (4.9). If the Seahawks hope to make a serious run in the postseason, they have to be able to stop the ground games of contenders like San Francisco, Philadelphia and Dallas.
Offensively, it would make sense to improve receiver depth. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are a tremendous tandem, but Seattle lost Marquise Goodwin in free agency. D'Wayne Eskridge was the fourth-most productive wideout on the roster last season, and he logged a mere 58 receiving yards.
Adding a quality third receiver is a must.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Top Needs: OT, RB, TE
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be in play for a quarterback after losing Tom Brady to retirement in the offseason. However, Tampa is poised to have a competition between 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask and 2018 first-overall pick (and free-agent addition) Baker Mayfield.
Adding a third signal-caller to the competition would be nice, but it isn't a must. The Buccaneers do, however, desperately need to reload other areas on offense.
Offensive line is a significant need after the Buccaneers released starting left tackle Donovan Smith and traded guard Shaq Mason. Neither Mayfield nor Trask possesses the pre-snap recognition skills or the quick release of Brady. If pass protection is a problem, the entire offense will suffer.
Tampa also needs to add to its backfield after releasing Leonard Fournette. The Bucs brought in Chase Edmonds, but he won't significantly boost a rushing attack that ranked dead-last in yards a season ago.
The Buccaneers could also use a premier pass-catcher at tight end. Cade Otton flashed as a rookie last season, but he also led the position group with just 391 receiving yards.
Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are tremendous perimeter targets, but the Bucs need security blankets for whichever quarterback they decide to trot out in Week 1.
Tennessee Titans
Top Needs: WR, CB, QB
The Tennessee Titans never quite recovered from trading A.J. Brown during last year's draft. Tennessee used a first-round selection on Treylon Burks, but he failed to establish himself as a reliable No. 1 receiver.
Burks had only 444 receiving yards and one touchdown in 11 games while providing a passer rating of only 70.3 when targeted.
Fellow wideout Robert Woods was among Tennessee's offseason cuts, leaving Burks and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine as Tennessee's top returning wide receivers—and Westbrook-Ikhine only had 397 yards last season.
Receiver is Tennessee's biggest offensive priority. Finding someone to defend the pass is its biggest defensive concern. 2021 first-round pick Caleb Farley (torn ACL, back) has landed on injured reserve in each of the past two seasons, and the Titans ranked dead-last in passing yards allowed in 2022.
The Titans added Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency, but that isn't enough.
Tennessee must also start thinking about its future at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill is entering the final year of his contract, and 2022 third-round pick Malik Willis (42.8 passer rating) was a disaster as a rookie. The Titans need to consider taking a quarterback highly, and they seem to know that.
According to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe, Tennessee has scheduled a top-30 visit with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson.
Washington Commanders
Top Needs: OL, CB, LB
The Washington Commanders remain confident in 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell as their 2023 starting quarterback.
"The main reason we're going with Sam is we think Sam's going to be a good football player. We really do," head coach Ron Rivera told reporters at the league's annual meeting.
Washington added a great journeyman backup when it signed Jacoby Brissett, so the Commanders don't need to draft a quarterback, at least not early. Adding someone to protect the quarterback, though, is a must.
Washington surrendered 48 sacks in 2022. While it did add Andrew Wylie and Nick Gates in free agency, there's still room for improvement along the line. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr., for example, was responsible for four penalties and eight sacks allowed last season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Defensively, it would make sense to strengthen the linebacker position, even after signing Cody Barton. The Commanders have one of the league's best defensive fronts, but they still ranked 17th in yards per carry allowed (4.4) last season.
There's an even bigger need at cornerback, where Washington simply lacks a high-end starter. The Commanders ranked a solid 10th in net yards gained per pass attempt allowed last season (5.8), but they surrendered 26 touchdown passes while notching only nine interceptions.
Simply put, the Commanders need a playmaker in their secondary.
