Updated 2023 Draft Needs for Every NFL Team Through Early Free Agency

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer

It's been an eventful NFL offseason thus far. Tom Brady retired (again). A legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback is on the verge of joining the New York Jets (again). And there has been plenty of drama about the Baltimore Ravens extending quarterback Lamar Jackson (yep, again).

We've also watched two weeks of free agency unfold, during which many teams addressed their biggest needs, while a few others paid heavily to acquire new talent.

We've already seen standouts like Javon Hargrave, Miles Sanders, T.J. Edwards, Isaac Seumalo and C.J. Gardner-Johnson change squads. And those are just players from the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Oh, and the Chicago Bears have traded their first overall pick in next month's draft.



The draft, which takes place from April 27-29, is the next big stage of the offseason, and no matter how well teams have navigated things to this point, every franchise has needs it must address. Here, we'll analyze those needs, focusing on factors like past performance, roster makeup, offseason player movement and relevant recent buzz.

