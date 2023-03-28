X

    Report: Wizards' Bradley Beal Under Police Investigation for Altercation with Fans

    Adam WellsMarch 28, 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: Bradley Beal #3 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Sacramento Kings at Capital One Arena on March 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)
    G Fiume/Getty Images

    Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is being investigated by police in relation to his involvement in a reported confrontation with fans during a game last week.

    Per TMZ Sports, the Orlando Police Department is investigating a complaint filed about 24 hours after the Wizards' 122-112 loss to the Orlando Magic on March 22.

    TMZ noted the altercation began when Beal was walking to the locker room tunnel and a fan yelled to him, "You f--ked me [out of] $1,300, you f--k!"

    "Beal then turned, walked toward the fans, and appeared to knock the hat off one of the guys' heads in response to the heckle," TMZ reported. "Beal and the fans then jawed back and forth, with Beal calling the comment 'disrespectful.' ... Things were tense between Beal and the group—with the men exchanging a flurry of words—before the Wizards star was ushered into the locker room without further incident."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

