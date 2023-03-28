NHL Playoff Picture 2023: Maple Leafs, Rangers Clinch; Updated Standings

Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

The Stanley Cup playoff picture continued to crystallize Monday after the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs punched their ticket to the postseason.

The latter became the second team from the Atlantic Division to clinch its spot. The other is the Boston Bruins, who have been the best team in the league by far this season and have already clinched the division title.

The Rangers and Maple Leafs join the Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils in the playoffs.

Here are the updated standings for both conferences following Monday's results.

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins: 57-11-5, 119 points (clinched division) Toronto Maple Leafs: 44-20-9, 97 points (clinched playoffs) Tampa Bay Lightning: 42-26-6, 90 points

Metropolitan Division

Carolina Hurricanes: 47-16-9, 103 points (clinched playoffs) New Jersey Devils: 46-20-8, 100 points (clinched playoffs) New York Rangers: 43-20-10, 96 points (clinched playoffs)

Wild-Card Race

New York Islanders: 38-28-9, 85 points Pittsburgh Penguins: 36-27-10, 82 points Florida Panthers: 36-31-7, 79 points Buffalo Sabres: 35-31-7, 77 points Ottawa Senators: 36-33-5, 77 points Washington Capitals: 34-32-8, 76 points Detroit Red Wins: 31-32-9, 71 points Philadephia Flyers: 28-32-12, 68 points Montréal Canadiens: 30-38-6, 66 points Columbus Blue Jackets: 23-42-7, 53 points

Western Conference

Central Division

Minnesota Wild: 43-22-9, 95 points Colorado Avalanche: 43-23-6, 92 points Dallas Stars: 39-20-14, 92 points

Pacific Division

Vegas Golden Knights: 46-21-6, 98 points Los Angeles Kings: 43-20-10, 96 points Edmonton Oilers: 41-23-9, 91 points

Wild-Card Race

Seattle Kraken: 40-25-8, 88 points Winnipeg Jets: 41-30-3, 85 points Calgary Flames: 33-26-15, 81 points Nashville Predators: 36-28-8, 80 points Vancouver Canucks: 34-34-5, 73 points St. Louis Blues: 33-34-6, 72 points Arizona Coyotes: 27-34-13, 67 points Anaheim Ducks: 23-40-10, 56 points Chicago Blackhawks: 24-32-6, 54 points San Jose Sharks: 19-39-15, 53 points

The Rangers booked a spot in the postseason without even having to play Monday night after the Florida Panthers and Buffalo Sabres each lost their respective matches.

They return to the playoffs for a second-consecutive season and will look to improve upon an unexpected run to the conference finals in 2022, where they lost in six games to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who were the defending champions at the time.

Meanwhile, Toronto has been a postseason regular over the last few years but has continually disappointed.

The Maple Leafs have lost in the first round of the playoffs every single season dating back to 2017, including last year when the team managed to score 115 points, the most in a single season in franchise history.

They'll be looking to finally get over the hump this year.