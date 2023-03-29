NCAA Tournament 2023: Power Ranking the Men's Final Four Teams

0 of 4

Only four teams remain in the quest to crown the 2023 men's college basketball national champion: Connecticut, Florida Atlantic, Miami and San Diego State.

Back in mid-January, I wrote about the possibility of an "All First-Timers" Final Four, and we did end up getting three teams who had never been here before. Granted, if it did happen, I was expecting some combination of Alabama, Tennessee, Xavier, TCU, Creighton and Saint Mary's. But I did at least mention each of Florida Atlantic, Miami and San Diego State.

How do those first-timers stack up against one another, though?

And can any of them hold a candle to Connecticut?

Before the dance began, we had Connecticut at No. 6, San Diego State at No. 18, Florida Atlantic at No. 24 and Miami at No. 30 in our 68-team power rankings. And in defense of that disrespectful Hurricanes ranking, Norchad Omier's ankle injury looked bad, and this profiled as one of those "great offense, poor defense" teams that never makes the Sweet 16.

Based on a combination of how they looked during the regular season, how they look right now and, to some extent, how we think the standings would shake out if these Final Four teams played a round-robin tournament to determine a champion, we've ranked them from bottom to top.

Seeding has been irrelevant to a historical degree in this dance, but if we had to re-seed the field today, what would it look like?