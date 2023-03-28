NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2023: Elite 8 Scores, Final Four Bracket

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

South Carolina continued one of the most dominant seasons in college basketball history as the Gamecocks punched their ticket to their third consecutive Final Four and improved to 36-0 with a 86-75 win over No. 2 seed Maryland in the Elite Eight.

They were powered to the win by yet another masterclass from Aliyah Boston, who dropped 22 points and 10 rebounds. The Gamecocks are set to face off against No. 2 seed Iowa and Caitlin Clark in Dallas at the American Airlines Center.

Clark is coming off the performance of the season after dropping the tournament's first-ever 41-point triple-double against Louisville on Sunday night.

Here are the rest of the results from the Elite Eight and a recap of Monday night's games.

Elite Eight Scores

No. 2 Iowa 97, No. 5 Louisville 83

No. 3 LSU 54, No. 9 Miami 42

No. 1 South Carolina 86, No. 2 Maryland 75

No. 1 Virginia Tech 84, No. 3 Ohio State 74

Bracket

The full bracket for the 2021 women's NCAA tournament can be viewed at NCAA.com

South Carolina 86, Maryland 75

After a pedestrian first quarter that saw the Gamecocks trailing by six after the opening 10 minutes, South Carolina turned it up on both ends in the second as they outscored the Terrapins 23-9 and took a 38-30 lead into halftime.

From there on out, the Gamecocks never looked back and dominated the rest of the way in Greenville.

Whenever Maryland would try to make a run, the reigning champs had a response by turning up the defensive pressure and keeping the Terrapins at bay.

Midway through the third quarter, Maryland managed to cut the deficit to 48-42, but that would be the closest they'd get the rest of the game as the Gamecocks went on a 14-5 run over the next few minutes to effectively put the game out of reach.

Despite the double-digit win, there was a fair amount of criticism of the officiating throughout the game as there was quite a disparity in the number of fouls being called on Maryland.

South Carolina ended up shooting 26 free throws compared to just 15 for Maryland. There were also 26 fouls called on the Terrapins and only 12 on Dawn Staley's team.

While the majority of fans agreed that the right team won the game, there was still some disappointment with the way the game was officiated.

The Gamecocks have been the wire-to-wire best team in the country all season long, their 42-game winning streak is the seventh-longest in Division I history. But although they managed to overcome a top-10 scoring offense in Maryland on Monday, they'll have a totally different challenge against Clark and Iowa.

The Hawkeyes lead the nation in points per game at 87.6 and Clark has been an offense all to herself throughout the tournament, carrying the program to their first Final Four in 30 years.

It also sets up a matchup between the country's best offense and the top defense as South Carolina has allowed just 50.4 points per game this season.

Virginia Tech 84, Ohio State 74

History was made Monday night as Virginia Tech punched a ticket to the Final Four for the first time ever. The Hokies continued their dream season as they outlasted the Buckeyes thanks to an electric second-half performance.

The opening 20 minutes was quite the back-and-forth affair as Virginia Tech took a 48-45 lead into the locker room, but the team's starting five took over in the final two quarters to end Ohio State's dream of going to the Final Four for the first time in 30 years.

Four of the Hokies' five starters finished in double-digits headlined by Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore, who finished with 25 and 24 points, respectively. Kitley also had 12 rebounds for a double-double, her 22nd of the season.

The Hokies outscored the Buckeyes 36-29 in the second half and led by double-digits for the majority of the fourth quarter as they danced their way to history and a date with LSU and Angel Reese in the national semifinals Friday in Dallas.