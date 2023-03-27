Aaron Rodgers Trade With Jets Doesn't Need to Land 1st-Round Pick, Packers GM Says

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

A trade package for Green Bay Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not need to include a first-round pick, according to general manager Brian Gutekunst.

Gutekunst spoke to NFL media Monday at the Annual League Meetings and also stated there currently isn't a timeline for when a potential deal with the New York Jets could be done and that it's not very likely that Rodgers returns to the Packers next season, although that hasn't been completely ruled out either.

Rodgers, 39, announced his intention to play for the New York Jets on the Pat McAfee Show on March 15.

The relationship between Rodgers and the Packers' front office has been icy most of the offseason as Gutekunst revealed that he hasn't been in contact with the four-time league MVP since their initial conversations immediately following the season, despite multiple attempts to reach out.

Meanwhile, although trade talks remained slow, the Jets still feel confident that they'll be able to land Rodgers.

"Obviously, we're not where we need to be yet, but I feel like we're in a good place," general manager Joe Douglas said Monday.

"There's not a ton of urgency from our standpoint right now. But still very optimistic."

Gutekunst's comments contradict previous reports that Green Bay wants New York's 13th-overall pick in the upcoming draft as part of their trade package, which the Jets have been unwilling to give up so far.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported that the Packers' front office may have to give up trying to acquire New York's first-rounder if they want to push the deal forward. Monday's events may be a step in the right direction.