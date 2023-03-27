X

    LeBron James Sang 'Stay the F--k Up Out My Business' Lyrics in Lakers Locker Room

    LeBron James appeared to have a message Sunday for anyone who thought they knew when he might return from his right foot injury.

    "Stay the f--k up out my business," he yelled in the locker room several times as he listened to a song ahead of the team's 118-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. James had been out since Feb. 26 and missed 13 games.

    As Buha noted, James' actions appeared to provide context for a tweet from three days earlier after multiple reports indicated James would not return to the court until the final week of the regular season.

    LeBron James @KingJames

    There wasn't an evaluation today and there hasn't been any target date for my return. I'm just working around the clock, every day(3X a day) to give myself to best chance of coming back full strength whenever that is. God bless y'all sources. 🤦🏾‍♂️ I speak for myself!

    Perhaps James didn't like that a recovery timeline different from his own made the rounds. So, he let everyone within earshot know it.

