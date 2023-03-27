Rams Rumors: Odell Beckham Jr. Interests LA; Allen Robinson II on Trade Block

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

A reunion between the Los Angeles Rams and Odell Beckham Jr. could be in the cards as the organization remains interested in the 30-year-old wide receiver, according to Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Klein also reported that the team is still shopping around fellow wideout Allen Robinson II, who had down year in his first season with the organization.

The Rams gave Robinson permission to look for a trade earlier in the offseason, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Robinson struggled in 2022 after he signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract with the Rams last offseason. He couldn't seem to find a rapport with Matthew Stafford, who played in nine games.

The 2015 Pro Bowl receiver ended up playing just 10 games himself and had 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Beckham was a key piece during Los Angeles' Super Bowl run in the 2022 postseason, even scoring a touchdown in Super Bowl LVI before tearing his ACL later in the game.

It was an injury that made him miss out on the entire 2022 season, though he did have interest from multiple teams during the year as a free agent.

In eight games with the organization in 2021 he caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns. He served as a great second target behind Cooper Kupp.

Rams general manager Les Snead was asked about the prospect of bringing back Beckham during the Annual League Meeting and seemed interested in the possibility.

"We've definitely discussed Odell," Snead said. "So the answer would be yes [it is possible]."

The Rams are likely to face some stiff competition for the two-time second-team All-Pro. Beckham is also a potential option for the two New York teams, as the Giants and Jets have both shown interest.