UNC's Caleb Love to Enter Transfer Portal Amid Armando Bacot, RJ Davis Returns

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

North Carolina will be without its top scorer next season as star guard Caleb Love is set to enter the transfer portal, according to Stadium's Jeff Goodman. Love led the Tar Heels this season with 16.7 points per game to go along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Love's departure comes amid the the news that fellow UNC stars Armando Bacot and RJ Davis will be returning to Chapel Hill for another season following a disappointing year for the program.

After making the national championship game in 2022, the Tar Heels missed out on the NCAA tournament completely this season after being ranked as the No. 1 team in the country in preseason.

Love, 21, was arguably the best player during UNC's run to the championship game last season. He had multiple big-time performances during the NCAA tournament, most notably a 30-point game against UCLA in the Sweet 16 and then a 28-point outburst against Duke in the Final Four.

Even as he struggled from three-point range (29.9 percent) and the free-throw line (76.5 percent) this season, Love was still one of the Tar Heels' most important shotmakers with 11 games in which he had at least 20 points.

Now, UNC suddenly finds itself really short for depth, even with the return of Bacot and Davis.

Not only will coach Hubert Davis and the rest of his coaching staff need to make good use of the transfer portal, but they will also have to help quickly improve their high school recruiting class that currently ranks 31st in the country, with just two total recruits who are both 4-star prospects, according to 247Sports.