Report: Rodney Terry, Texas Agree to 5-Year, $15.3M HC Contract After Elite Eight Run

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Texas Longhorns are reportedly removing the interim tag fo head coach Rodney Terry and rewarding him with a long-term contract to lead the men's basketball team.

According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, the Big 12 program and Terry agreed Monday on a five-year deal that will keep him in place to try to build on the momentum he generated with a strong finish to the 2022-23 campaign.

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reported the deal is worth $15.3 million.

This was anything but a surprise since Chip Brown of 247Sports cited "a high-level university source" Sunday who said the offer for Terry was coming.

Brown noted a number of Texas players advocated on the coach's behalf following their Elite Eight loss to Miami, including forward Dillon Mitchell.

"I'd vouch for RT any day," Mitchell said. "Not only because of the coach he is on the court but because of the man he is off the court. He shows you how much he loves you and cares about you. After the game, you could see it in his face. You could see the emotion in his face about how proud he was of us."

Terry was previously an assistant coach for the program under Rick Barnes before he was the head coach at Fresno State from 2011-12 through 2017-18 and UTEP from 2018-19 through 2020-21.

Texas brought him back as associate head coach under Chris Beard and then gave him the interim head coaching position when it fired Beard in January.

Beard was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of assault by strangulation, family violence, though the charge was dropped. Ole Miss hired him as its men's basketball coach earlier this month.

It wasn't the easiest situation for Terry to step into as the interim coach, but he found immediate success and led the Longhorns to a 22-8 record and Big 12 tournament title. Their 20-point victory over Kansas in the conference tournament championship game was one of the most impressive wins of the season.

Texas then reached the Elite Eight with NCAA tournament wins over Colgate, Penn State and Xavier, though its Big Dance run came to an end when it lost a 13-point second-half lead to the Hurricanes on Sunday.

Terry had the Longhorns one win from their first Final Four in 20 years and now has five years to build the program in his image.