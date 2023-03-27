X

    Jaylen Brown: Celtics' Marcus Smart 'Would Be the First' to Go in a Zombie Apocalypse

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVMarch 27, 2023

    ORLANDO, FL - OCTOBER 22: Jaylen Brown #7 and Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics stands on the court during the game against the Orlando Magic on October 22, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images

    If society devolves into chaos amid a zombie outbreak, you might want to steer clear of Marcus Smart's bunker.

    During Sunday's 137-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made the point that Smart may not last long against a zombie horde:

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    In a zombie apocalypse, Jaylen Brown said Marcus Smart would be the first of the Celtics to go because he would try to take on all the zombies at once.

    Unfortunately, zombies can't be whistled for charging, so his penchant for embellishing contact wouldn't serve him very well. In a sense, falling theatrically to the ground is the exact opposite of what you should do in this situation.

    But the 29-year-old is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Surely he'd be able to put those skills to good use in devising ways to fend off the undead.