Jaylen Brown: Celtics' Marcus Smart 'Would Be the First' to Go in a Zombie Apocalypse

If society devolves into chaos amid a zombie outbreak, you might want to steer clear of Marcus Smart's bunker.

During Sunday's 137-93 win over the San Antonio Spurs, Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made the point that Smart may not last long against a zombie horde:

Unfortunately, zombies can't be whistled for charging, so his penchant for embellishing contact wouldn't serve him very well. In a sense, falling theatrically to the ground is the exact opposite of what you should do in this situation.

But the 29-year-old is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. Surely he'd be able to put those skills to good use in devising ways to fend off the undead.