DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals Gave Teams Permission to Talk to WR's Agent

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

As they look to potentially part ways with DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals have allowed teams around the league to talk with the star wide receiver's agents, according to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. The team granted permission in the hopes of facilitating some sort of deal to move him.

The organization had an initial price of a second-round pick and another piece in exchange for Hopkins but has yet to find any takers. Breer noted that teams interested in the five-time Pro Bowler are waiting for the price to go down a bit, especially after Brandin Cooks was traded to the Cowboys for a fifth- and sixth-round pick earlier this month.

